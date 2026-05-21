Head spas become increasingly popular wellness trend in US

Head spas are a growing trend in the US, with hundreds of locations now offering scalp-focused treatments that support scalp health through deep cleansing, massage, and aromatherapy. The trend originated in Japan and is now gaining popularity across the country.

Head spas, a wellness trend that originated in Japan , are rapidly gaining popularity across the U.S., with hundreds of locations now offering scalp-focused treatments. These sessions typically include deep cleansing , massage, and aromatherapy, and are believed to support scalp health .

Liz Evans wears a warm misting cap, which produces nano mist that hydrates the scalp and hair, as head spa specialist Ha Truong performs a treatment at Sunday Headspa. Ha Truong uses a Red and Blue light brush to help with hair growth and reduce bacteria while massaging the scalp to help the scalp serum absorb. Head spas are a growing trend in the U.S., with many locations now offering these treatments.

They are believed to support scalp health through deep cleansing, massage, and aromatherapy. Liz Evans wears a warm misting cap during her treatment, while Ha Truong uses a Red and Blue light brush to help with hair growth and reduce bacteria. The treatments typically include deep cleansing, massage, and aromatherapy to support scalp health. Head spas originated in Japan and are now gaining popularity in the U.S. with many locations offering these treatments.

Many people believe that head spas can support scalp health. These treatments typically include deep cleansing, massage, and aromatherapy to promote overall scalp well-being





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Head Spas Scalp Health Wellness Trend Deep Cleansing Massage Aromatherapy Japan US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Offers High Praise for Former Georgia Football PlayerAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski offered some high praise for Georgia's Cash Jones. The Georgia Bulldogs had another strong class of players make the

Read more »

Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on I-25 at Crystal Valley Parkway, CSP saysA wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Plum Creek Road Wednesday morning, Colorado State Patrol said.

Read more »

CNN Hires Peacock Exec Anna Frost as Head of Worldwide Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)CNN has hired Anna Frost, a top marketing exec at NBCUniversal’s Peacock -- and a CNN alum -- as head of marketing for CNN Worldwide.

Read more »

John Wahl, Wes Allen head to runoff in Alabama lieutenant governor raceJohn Wahl and Wes Allen are heading to a runoff in the Republican lieutenant governor race.

Read more »