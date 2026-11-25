Andrei Chibis is the first serving regional head to be arrested on corruption charges since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The case has special significance because Murmansk is Russia’s largest Arctic port and home to its Northern Fleet. It is also playing a growing role in Russian grain exports because of hostilities in theto boost trade with Asia along an Arctic corridor that Russia hopes will become increasingly navigable as rising temperatures melt sea ice.

A fleet of icebreakers, which are critical to the route, is based at Murmansk. Announcing the official’s arrest on Monday, the interior ministry said he was suspected of fraud and embezzlement on a particularly large scale. It said more than 39 million roubles had been misappropriated from the regional construction ministry and more than 1 billion roubles from the transport ministry.

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The transport funds had been earmarked for the reconstruction of a highway between Apatity and Kirovsk, where major fertiliser producer PhosAgro has a base. Investigators are also probing suspected illegal currency transactions, the ministry said. The Kremlin has declined to comment on the case. Reuters was unable to contact Chibis, who denies the charges.

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Images from the courtroom showed him standing in the glass defendant’s box and making a heart sign to his daughter.