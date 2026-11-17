Image Comics releases Head Lopper #2 on Wednesday, November 18. The issue continues the saga of the decapitating warrior and the cursed witch head.

Image Comics will release the second issue of the comic book series Head Lopper on Wednesday, November 18. The new issue continues the violent narrative following a legendary warrior who carries a talking, severed witch head. The two characters share a deep mutual hatred while facing threats from various magical and mortal enemies.

Core Premise of Head Lopper Narrative

Head Lopper follows a legendary warrior who has a persistent habit of decapitating his opponents. He carries the talking, severed head of a witch on his person throughout the story. The central dynamic of the series relies on the intense conflict between these two characters. They engage in constant bickering and verbal abuse despite being forced to work together.

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The warrior and the witch head must fight off numerous adversaries attempting to steal the magical head. These enemies include beasts, assassins, wizards, and gods. The antagonists seek to use the head to usher in an age of darkness. The comic balances extreme violence with the comedic friction between the main characters.

Writer Andrew MacLean and Creative Team

Writer Andrew MacLean handles both the writing and art duties for the series. Jordie Bellaire serves as the colorist for the publication. Andrew MacLean also provides the cover art for the issues. The creative team combines action-heavy visuals with character-driven dialogue.

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The narrative structure emphasizes the relationship between the warrior and the witch head. The story presents their dynamic as a reflection of modern human relationships with technology. The warrior carrying the head is compared to humans carrying smartphones. This comparison highlights how people resent devices that constantly demand attention.

Comparison to Modern Human Behavior

The series draws parallels between the fantasy elements and real-world social phenomena. The witch head is described as achieving an ideal state of existence by avoiding physical labor. It has no legs, requires no commute, and avoids bodily maintenance. The head spends its existence complaining and insulting the warrior.

This dynamic mirrors how humans interact with their mobile devices. People carry disembodied voices in their pockets and resent them constantly. The comic suggests humans would rather die than put down their smartphones. The warrior uses a sword to dramatize this common human struggle.

Publication Schedule and Retail Availability

Head Lopper #2 will arrive in stores on Wednesday, November 18. The release date is set for this specific Wednesday. Retailers will have the issue available for purchase on this date. Fans of the series can find the comic at local comic book shops.

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The publication continues the storyline established in the first issue. The narrative progresses with the warrior and head facing new challenges. The creative team aims to deliver a complete story arc in each issue.

Themes of Darkness and Conflict

The story explores themes of power, corruption, and resistance. Various entities seek control over the magical head for their own gain. The witch head contains secrets that could change the world order. The warrior must protect the head while enduring its constant insults.

The cover art for the issue shows the hero charging a large monster. This visual suggests the warrior lacks impulse control. The character engages in combat to resolve conflicts. The series maintains a consistent tone of dark humor and intense action.