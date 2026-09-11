Jets Coach Aaron Glenn Says Team Will Stand Pat at Trade Deadline, Open to Giving Up Defensive Play Calling

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said the team will stand pat at the trade deadline and left the door open to ceding defensive play calling duties after a 2-7 start and four-game losing streak.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said the team will stand pat at the NFL trade deadline, even as New York sits at 2-7 on a four-game losing streak and inches closer to missing the playoffs for the 16th straight year.

Glenn also left the door open to giving up defensive play calling duties. The deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST. Glenn said the Jets are focused on keeping their good players rather than making headline moves like a year ago. Well, never say never, but right now, I know we are going to stand pat, the embattled coach said Monday.

Also read Jets’ Will McDonald requests a trade over playing time frustration

We are in the business of keeping good players and that is how I see it. Never say never because you never know what is going to happen. So, me and Mouge continue to talk about these things and we will see how it goes. Last year, general manager Darren Mougey made stunning deadline trades of star cornerback Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to Dallas, acquiring three first-round picks, a second-rounder and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

New York did make a move a day ahead of this year's deadline, sending backup safety Andre Cisco to Detroit for a sixth-round pick in the 2028 draft, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the deal.

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Cisco re-signed with New York on a one-year, $2.5 million deal in the offseason and took over defensive play-calling duties this season, with coordinator Brian Duker helping him oversee the unit. Defensive lineman Will McDonald requested a trade amid frustration over a diminished role in the Jets defense under Glenn.

Will McDonald Trade Request

The 16th pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the team's previous regime has just three sacks this season and has become more of a situational player than a regular contributor. McDonald, who had a career-high 10 1/2 sacks in 2024, is a speedy and athletic player at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds but is considered a bit undersized on a defensive line that favors bigger, powerful edge rushers such as rookie David Bailey.

Will is going to be here, Glenn said, adding that he and McDonald have a good relationship and had a really good conversation last week. He is a good player and I still believe that, and we are going to continue to try to put him in position to go make plays for us. With Superman looking more like Clark Kent, Glenn is at least open, if noncommittal, to ceding what he has called his superpower.

In charge of a collapsing defense, Glenn, who has acknowledged the difficulty in balancing all of the head coaching responsibilities with running the defense on game days, left the door open to giving up the defensive play calling. I am looking at everything, and I am looking at ways for us to improve, Glenn said on a video conference call Monday when asked if he had considered handing the duties to perhaps defensive coordinator Brian Duker.

And whatever that is for us to get better, you can best believe I will make those changes. I think I have done that throughout my career. I am not afraid to make a change. I am not saying that play calling is going to be the change, but I am looking at everything.

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Last year, then-defensive coordinator Steve Wilks called plays then was fired in mid-December, leading to Glenn deciding to unleash his own superpower. Is it possible that Glenn, attempting to oversee the offense and special teams too while managing the clock, would be better off with less on his plate? I would say this: We have not played really good defense the last couple of weeks, and I am very aware of that, Glenn said.

Jets Defensive Struggles Continue

But again, there has been evidence of us playing really good defense throughout this season. The Jets have struggled on defense the past few games, with the unit's inability to get off the field in crucial situations costing New York some potential victories. After a strong first half against Patrick Mahomes and Co., the Jets defense could not get off the field and let up 21 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters.

The Chiefs entered the red zone four times and came away with four touchdowns. After such a strong start, the unit essentially was responsible for wins over the Titans and Browns and excellent for three quarters against the Packers, the defense has regressed as a whole and is regressing within the games. The past two weeks, the Jets defense has performed in the first halves before allowing a combined 45 points in the second halves.

On Sunday, David Bailey looked unstoppable and nearly knocked out Mahomes during the first half, when Kenneth Walker III gained just 21 rush yards on five carries. In the second half, the Chiefs made adjustments that allowed their running game to shine, with Walker reeling off 81 yards on the ground, and made every drive count. We cannot keep giving up these touchdowns in the red zone.

We have to find a way to get it done, said linebacker and captain Demario Davis, who insisted there is evidence, from the top to the bottom, of things that are going in the right direction while acknowledging the defensive downturn. Not up to our standard. We have done some things well and proven the level at which we can play. Once we have done it, that has to be your standard.

We have held teams, and we have been good in the red zone. That is what we are not doing right now.