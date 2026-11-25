Joey Charney stepped into the kitchen to help his mom. Now he’s cooking his family’s first Thanksgiving since her death.

Imagine spending all day in the kitchen cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the whole family and being too tired to actually eat it. That's what happened to young aspiring chef Joey Charney last year.

The 18-year-old from Martinez, Georgia, has since amassed millions of followers on social media after sharing how he began cooking for his large family when his mom, Jennifer, became ill with breast cancer.

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"It came out great however, I was too tired to eat by the time we all sat down," Joey told Newsweek. "I got up super early and wore myself out by cooking all day because I way overdid it. " But make no mistake, he won't be kicking back on November 27 this year.

Joey will get up at around 5 or 6 a.m. to start on the preparations for a huge Thanksgiving feast of turkey stuffed with cornbread, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, green beans, corn and deviled eggs. The table will be set for his dad, seven siblings, sister-in-law, grandparents, uncle and cousins. Any chef knows that feeding a crowd requires careful timing—and Joey already has everything planned out for the big day.

While the turkey cooks, he'll clean the kitchen and work on preparing the other elements, including peeling potatoes for mashed potatoes, making the dough for rolls and boiling the eggs. By noon, he'll move on to the quicker dishes: corn, green beans and gravy. The one thing Joey can't plan for is how he'll feel on the day, as this year will be his first Thanksgiving without his mom.

"Nobody really knows how they'll feel about someone's death on a certain day because grief isn't linear," Joey said. "Mom brought everyone together for everything, so I see my family all the time, not just at Thanksgiving. I just hope that the feeling of her presence through the connections she made is greater than the feeling of her physical absence.

" Jennifer became increasingly unwell during a decade-long battle with breast cancer. A mother of eight, she died on August 7, 2026, aged 53, surrounded by her family. As her illness progressed and she became too unwell to cook for the family, Joey stepped into the kitchen, wanting to take something off his mom’s shoulders. It was a decision that would ultimately change the course of his life.

"My mom was my number one supporter through and through," Joey said. "Not even just with cooking, but in life. " Jennifer lived to see him reach 100,000 followers on TikTok, a milestone he said left her astonished and incredibly proud. Today, with 1.5 million followers on the platform and another 1 million on Instagram, Joey can only imagine her reaction.

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"I owe it all to her," he said. "I wouldn't have even stepped foot in the kitchen if it wasn't for her situation and encouragement. " There are a few recipes that remind him of his mom, but one in particular is Hello Dolly bars. Jennifer discovered the recipe in a magazine “forever ago,” Joey said, and the coconut, chocolate and pecan cookie bars soon became a family favorite.

"This dessert will hold a permanent spot on Thanksgiving and Christmas for sure, but especially in my heart," Joey said. "No food makes me think of mom quite like Hello Dollies. " That connection between food and family is also at the heart of Joey's videos. He introduces himself and explains simply what he does: "I cook dinner for my family.

" Then he talks viewers through the recipe, from chicken nachos and pork tenderloin to a beef stew and hamburgers—the latter in a video that amassed 34 million views, no less. But beneath the recipes is a community of followers rooting him on, many of whom have connected with his story through experiences of loss or hardship of their own.

"The most surprising part about the attention I have received has been how many people support me because they relate to me," Joey said. "I absolutely love being someone people can relate to for a real reason. " Still, he is careful not to suggest there is a right way to cope with loss, and has been open with followers about what his own grief can look like.

After his mom passed, Joey addressed his demeanor in one video caption, explaining that he was still processing her death: "That is why I do not look sad.

" "Nobody grieves the same and I never want anyone to feel like they aren't handling grief properly because of how I am handling mine," he said. "There is no right way to grieve. " Looking further ahead, Joey hopes to attend culinary school, with Florida International University and The Culinary Institute of America in New York among the options he is considering.

His ultimate goal is to open a restaurant of his own, but he wants to understand both the technical side of cooking and how to run a business before doing so.

"I just hope that life pushes me into every opportunity as it has been doing so far," he said. "I am very fond of going with the flow and letting life run its course, I just run along with it and enjoy the ride. " To avoid a repeat of last year, Joey is enlisting the help of his nana and siblings to pace himself in the kitchen. He's also taking his own advice on board: "Let people help you.

Assign everyone a task you know they can handle without getting in your way.

" "Finally, make sure to let yourself enjoy the cooking—it shouldn't be stressful," he said. "If the cooking ever becomes overwhelming, hand something off for someone else to make and take a break. " Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Marc Vargas and Oliver Pritchard. Imagine spending all day in the kitchen cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the whole family and being too tired to actually eat it.

The 18-year-old from Martinez, Georgia, has since amassed millions of followers on social media after sharing how he began cooking for his large family when his mom, Jennifer, became ill with breast cancer. NewsweekBut make no mistake, he won't be kicking back on November 27 this year.

Joey will get up at around 5 or 6 a.m. to start on the preparations for a huge Thanksgiving feast of turkey stuffed with cornbread, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, green beans, corn and deviled eggs. Any chef knows that feeding a crowd requires careful timing—and Joey already has everything planned out for the big day.

While the turkey cooks, he'll clean the kitchen and work on preparing the other elements, including peeling potatoes for mashed potatoes, making the dough for rolls and boiling the eggs. The one thing Joey can't plan for is how he'll feel on the day, as this year will be his first Thanksgiving without his mom.

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"Nobody really knows how they'll feel about someone's death on a certain day because grief isn't linear," Joey said. "Mom brought everyone together for everything, so I see my family all the time, not just at Thanksgiving. I just hope that the feeling of her presence through the connections she made is greater than the feeling of her physical absence.

"A mother of eight, she died on August 7, 2026, aged 53, surrounded by her family. As her illness progressed and she became too unwell to cook for the family, Joey stepped into the kitchen, wanting to take something off his mom’s shoulders.

"My mom was my number one supporter through and through," Joey said. "Not even just with cooking, but in life. " Jennifer lived to see him reach 100,000 followers on TikTok, a milestone he said left her astonished and incredibly proud. Today, with 1.5 million followers on the platform and another 1 million on Instagram, Joey can only imagine her reaction.

"I owe it all to her," he said. "I wouldn't have even stepped foot in the kitchen if it wasn't for her situation and encouragement. "Jennifer discovered the recipe in a magazine “forever ago,” Joey said, and the coconut, chocolate and pecan cookie bars soon became a family favorite. "This dessert will hold a permanent spot on Thanksgiving and Christmas for sure, but especially in my heart," Joey said.

"No food makes me think of mom quite like Hello Dollies. "He introduces himself and explains simply what he does:"I cook dinner for my family.

" Then he talks viewers through the recipe, from chicken nachos and pork tenderloin to a beef stew and hamburgers—the latter in a video that amassed 34 million views, no less. But beneath the recipes is a community of followers rooting him on, many of whom have connected with his story through experiences of loss or hardship of their own.

"The most surprising part about the attention I have received has been how many people support me because they relate to me," Joey said. "I absolutely love being someone people can relate to for a real reason. " Still, he is careful not to suggest there is a right way to cope with loss, and has been open with followers about what his own grief can look like.

After his mom passed, Joey addressed his demeanor in one video caption, explaining that he was still processing her death:"That is why I do not look sad.

" "Nobody grieves the same and I never want anyone to feel like they aren't handling grief properly because of how I am handling mine," he said. "There is no right way to grieve. " Looking further ahead, Joey hopes to attend culinary school, with Florida International University and The Culinary Institute of America in New York among the options he is considering.

His ultimate goal is to open a restaurant of his own, but he wants to understand both the technical side of cooking and how to run a business before doing so.

"I just hope that life pushes me into every opportunity as it has been doing so far," he said. "I am very fond of going with the flow and letting life run its course, I just run along with it and enjoy the ride. " To avoid a repeat of last year, Joey is enlisting the help of his nana and siblings to pace himself in the kitchen. He's also taking his own advice on board:"Let people help you.

Assign everyone a task you know they can handle without getting in your way.

" "Finally, make sure to let yourself enjoy the cooking—it shouldn't be stressful," he said. "If the cooking ever becomes overwhelming, hand something off for someone else to make and take a break. "