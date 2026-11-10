'He was so selfless': Family remembers son killed trying to stop Dallas domestic violence fight

The man killed trying to stop a fight at an Oak Cliff apartment complex last month leaves behind three young children, and his family hopes his “selfless' act raises awareness of domestic violence.

On October 30, 28-year-old Samarius Johnson was shot and killed at an Oak Cliff apartment complex while trying to break up a domestic violence fight. 23-year-old Isaiah Brazil was arrested on November 3 in connection to the incident.

Police say he shot Johnson multiple times after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Johnson's family says he leaves behind three young children, and they hope their son and brother's selfless actions raise awareness about domestic violence. The man killed trying to stop a fight at an Oak Cliff apartment complex last month leaves behind three young children, and his family hopes his "selfless" act raises awareness of domestic violence.

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On Friday, October 30, at around 9 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at The Anderson Apartments in the 3700 block of South Tyler Street. Responding officers with Dallas Fire-Rescue found 28-year-old Samarius Johnson dead from multiple gunshot wounds. An arrest affidavit states Johnson was shot by 23-year-old Isaiah Brazil after Brazil had engaged in an argument with Jayna Wesley, his girlfriend.

The affidavit states Johnson went to break up the fight between Brazil and Wesley where he allegedly began assaulting her. After initially being turned away by Wesley, Johnson returned when Brazil stepped outside with a handgun and shot Johnson multiple times. Johnson jumped over the stair railing and crawled to the area where officers later found his body.

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Investigators were led to Brazil using a phone number provided by Wesley and an anonymous call who provided the names of Brazil's family members to authorities. Brazil was arrested on November 3 and charged with murder. He's being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $350,000 bond. A 23-year-old man is in jail after police say he shot a bystander who tried to break up a fight between him and his girlfriend.

Johnson's family says he leaves behind three daughters, and he didn't know Wesley prior to the incident.

"He couldn't have minded his business, knowing that there was a woman in need, a woman that needed help, and no one else was helping," says Justice Johnson, the victim's sister. "He was so selfless, and I 100% believe he saved that lady's life because, like she said, if he would do that to a stranger, he absolutely would have done it to her.

" His mother, Lakita Johnson, says she's not beyond forgiving Brazil, but forgiveness can't fill the empty void in their house. "I do hope this brings awareness to domestic violence because there are some good people out there that's willing to give their lives. "