It has been nearly a week since Carey Vinson was killed while camping with friends near the Blackwater River in Santa Rosa County.

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Art. Music. Nature.

Family and friends. Those are the things that made 19-year-old Carey “Wash” Vinson who he was. They came together for one night to celebrate a life that meant so much to so many. It has been nearly a week since Carey was killed while camping with friends near the Blackwater River in Santa Rosa County.

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What investigators say Investigators say the campers reported seeing someone shooting from a vehicle across the river. After yelling for the truck to stop, the campers say they heard it speed away. Carey’s father, Joe Vinson, says his son’s friends spent an hour trying to save his life. Remembering Carey Hundreds of people gathered at Hunter Amphitheater, not to remember how Carey died, but to celebrate how he lived.