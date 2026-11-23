The sun had set over the Hudson River on a mild fall Tuesday when a former NYPD detective and a veteran Con Edison worker approached the George Washington Bridge in separate vehicles.

The sun had set over the Hudson River on a mild fall Tuesday when a former NYPD detective and a veteran Con Edison worker approached the George Washington Bridge in separate vehicles.

The 62-year-old ex-cop, Victor Romero, was behind the wheel of an SUV, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Koran Irvine, 46, was driving a Volkswagen Golf after another overtime shift at a Manhattan Con Edison substation. His wife and their two children awaited his arrival at the family’s ranch-style house in Rockland County.

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Within minutes on October 20, what started as an ordinary evening commute to the suburbs devolved into a deadly confrontation on the busiest vehicular bridge in the world. Irvine died from a single gunshot wound as his car came to a stop and then crashed into the median, according to prosecutors. And the former detective now faces a murder charge. Romero was released October 23 after posting $1 million bail, according to the New York City Department of Corrections.

He will be arraigned Monday in Manhattan on a count of second-degree murder. Romero, members of his family and his attorney, Alan Abramson, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. A near collision The former narcotics detective was heading in the direction of his home during the peak of the evening rush, according to prosecutors. He left the police force 25 years earlier and now worked as a driver for QVT Financial, a Manhattan-based hedge fund.

“We are aware of the press reports concerning Victor Romero and are cooperating with the authorities in this matter,” QVT Financial said via email in response to questions about his employment. At around 6:47 p.m., surveillance video showed Irvine’s car attempting to change lanes on an approach to the bridge, according to the indictment, citing a detective. At the same time, Romero’s SUV moved into the same lane.

Both vehicles hit the brakes and nearly collided before continuing toward the bridge. Retired NYPD detective Victor Romero, center, enters a court building for a hearing in New York, on October 27. A pursuit and a single gunshot A minute after Romero’s and Irvine’s vehicles nearly collided, at 6:48 p.m., bridge surveillance video showed the former cop’s SUV closely following Irvine’s car before quickly pulling up along the right side of the car, according to prosecutors.

Romero “tailgated the victim’s car as they drove across the bridge, following closely and at times aggressively,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Sears told the court last month. Romero’s “driver side door was in a position consistent with the point of entry of the bullet that struck and killed the victim,” prosecutors said. The bullet passed through Irvine’s rear passenger window. His car “slowed, veered to the right lane, and stopped,” causing a buildup of westbound vehicle traffic.

Irvine’s car stopped for about 40 seconds before veering across four lanes of traffic and crashing into the center median, prosecutors said. He was dead when first responders found him. An autopsy the next day found Irvine suffered a single gunshot wound to the back of his right shoulder. There was no exit wound.

Sears, in court, described it as a “particularly senseless killing. ” The SUV “sped around the victim’s vehicle, passing on the left side, and traveled at a high rate of speed across the bridge,” according to the indictment. Surveillance video showed a single occupant — the driver — in the SUV, which Romero later told investigators only he drove, the detective said in the indictment.

“The defendant left the scene. He did not call 911, and he did not turn himself in,” Sears said in court. Location tracker showed Irvine stationary on the bridge Irvine’s wife said she and their children were waiting for him that Tuesday night. He usually arrived around 7:30 p.m. after shifts as a Con Edison mechanic specializing in high-voltage work, his wife said.

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He had been with the utility company for 20 years. His goal was to pay off the mortgage before his planned retirement in 11 years.

“He was super proud. He loved working,” said Patricia Irvine, who coordinates security services for businesses and events. He had departed for work that morning, like many others, with a healthy lunch she packed for him. The couple hadn’t talked on the phone all day.

She said she was busy training a new employee. She was prepping dinner that evening when she saw the location tracker on her phone indicated Irvine was on the bridge but not moving. On Google, she found a report of a police investigation on the span.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not good,’” Patricia Irvine recalled. “This is not good. I said, ‘I’m going to go to bed. ’ But I knew already something was wrong.

He would have called me. We spoke all the time. ” A few hours later, police officers arrived at her home to tell her Irvine had been fatally shot on the bridge. Koran and Patricia Irvine on the day of their wedding.

A garden, a pool, chickens, two cats and a dog Irvine, who was born in Brooklyn, is remembered by family members as an energetic, vibrant man with an infectious smile and personality. He grew up in the southeastern neighborhood of Canarsie, a hub of Caribbean culture where many residents have roots in Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Barbados. His family came from Trinidad, according to relatives and his wife, Patricia, whose family is from the Dominican Republic.

“He was the type of child who was loving, easy to talk to,” said his aunt, Wendy Brathwaite, who lives in Brooklyn. “He never got into any trouble. He really kept his life straight. And I loved that about him, knowing how hard life is out here.

” Irvine met Patricia on a spring night 23 years ago at a lounge bar on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The DJ was a mutual friend.

“We spent the whole night dancing,” she told CNN. They were together for seven years before marrying. With a laugh, she recalled the moment he got on one knee and proposed to her on a Labor Day weekend in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

“He loved to dance. He’s such a good dancer. That’s what I love. He danced everything: hip-hop, merengue, bachata, salsa,” Patricia Irvine said.

“Everybody was always so impressed, like, ‘You taught him? ’ And I’m like, ‘No, he came that way. ’” A photo of Koran Irvine and his kids. They had two children: a daughter, 14, and an 11-year-old son.

The Irvines left Brooklyn about five years ago for a cozy ranch-style house in the Rockland County hamlet of Valley Cottage.

“He would say, ‘I want my kids to have a pool. I want them to have a space outside,” she said of Irvine.

“But he loved the city. He loved Brooklyn. I was tired of it. I want to hear birds chirping in the morning, not ambulances.

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” Now the children have a garden, chickens in a coop, two cats, a dog and even a pool. Despite his frequent overtime hours at Con Edison, Irvine would make time to attend the kids’ flag football and basketball tournaments.

“He did a lot of things with them. One of the things my son said was, ‘Damn, I’m never going to get to beat him now,’” said Patricia Irvine, her voice breaking as she recalled the intense half-court basketball games between father and son. Family wants ex-cop’s bail revoked Video evidence collected showed the SUV was Romero’s vehicle, prosecutors said. The SUV was registered to Romero’s employer.

The next morning, prosecutors said, Romero’s SUV was traced to a garage in his workplace in Manhattan. Romero told a homicide detective the vehicle was his and turned over a loaded revolver he said he always carries, according to the indictment. Ballistic analysis and evidence recovered from the SUV yielded positive results in connection with the shooting investigation, a law enforcement official told CNN. Romero was arrested and initially charged with murder.

The charge was later amended to manslaughter, and Romero posted $1 million bail. On October 27, a grand jury indicted Romero on a charge of second-degree murder. Irvine’s family and their lawyer, Keith White, want Romero’s bail to be revoked.

“He’s not somebody who should be walking the streets right now,” said Patricia Irvine, whose home is just seven miles from where Romero lives. “I walk the streets, and I could run into him because we live one town over. People charged with murder shouldn’t be walking around free.

” At an initial court appearance last month, during which Romero did not enter a plea, dozens of Irvine’s co-workers gathered outside the courthouse as the ex-cop arrived with his own security, CNN affiliate WCBS reported. Patricia Irvine, second from left, the wife of Koran Irvine, and his sister Zeria, embrace as they stand with other family members during a rally at Foley Square in New York, on October 27.

Abramson, Romero’s attorney, told the court his client was a former police officer who was wounded in an off-duty gun battle with men attempting to rob his family’s laundromat in June 2000, WCBS reported. Romero shot and wounded two of the alleged robbers, according to news reports at the time. An NYPD deputy commissioner visited the detective at a Brooklyn hospital with then-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, The New York Times reported.

Romero had joined the NYPD in 1994 and left the force in 2001, the law enforcement official said. The ex-cop’s history on the NYPD Civilian Complaint Review Board site describes a complaint involving use of force in the 2000 incident as “inactive” because Romero had “retired. ” An online court record for one of the robbery suspects showed the man was convicted in January 2001 of first-degree robbery and sentenced the following month to 10 years in prison.

The disposition of the case against another suspect is unclear. CNN has reached out to the NYPD for additional information about the 2000 shooting and the use of force complaint. Abramson told the court his client, who is married with four children, has cooperated with police investigating the bridge shooting, WCBS reported.

Father Antonio Almonte, a former pastor of an Upper Manhattan parish where Romero’s family was well known, said he would see Romero in church before leaving in mid-2018 to become a hospital chaplain. Almonte grew up on the same street as Romero and was two years behind him at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx.

“He was a wonderful man. This is not the Victor that I know,” Almonte said of the bridge shooting.

“All of his mother’s friends from the church are feeling her pain and her sadness,” he said. “And there’s sadness for the gentleman who was killed and his family. It’s just sad all over. ” Loss may never sink in On Thanksgiving Day in Brooklyn, Wendy Brathwaite said Irvine’s relatives and friends will continue their tradition of gathering as a way of supporting his wife and children.

“His memory has to live on,” she said of Irvine. “Everything we did in the past with him, we’re going to continue doing. Even though their father is gone, we want them to know we are there for them. ” Patricia Irvine said the pain of her family’s loss has not sunk in.

It may never.

“He loved me a lot. He really did. And that’s done,” she said.

“It doesn’t feel real still. I feel the loss of my partner, of course, but for our children, that’s all the time they got with him. That’s so unfair. And for what? ” CNN’s John Miller contributed to this report.