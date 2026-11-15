He secretly recorded John Coltrane 60 years ago. Now, the tapes are out

From 1960 to 1964, Frank Tiberi, a saxophonist and professor of music at Berklee College of Music, followed John Coltrane around clubs in Philadelphia and New York.

Frank Tiberi has been holding onto a secret for decades. Today, he’s a 97 year old professor of music at Berklee, but back in the 1960s, Tiberi was a professional saxophonist gigging around Philadelphia and going to see his favorite artist, John Coltrane, perform at small, crowded jazz clubs.

Unbeknownst to the people seated around him and the musicians on stage, Tiberi was secretly recording Coltrane’s sets. For decades he kept the tapes in his private collection, but now in collaboration with Coltrane’s estate,Tiberi sometimes played the tapes for friends, students and bandmates, and over time they’ve earned a fabled reputation in the jazz world.

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The tapes include extremely rare live recordings of compositions like “Giant Steps,” and they capture an improvisational style of Coltrane’s rarely heard on his recordings.

“I thought I'd hear ‘Giant Steps’ the way he recorded it at the beginning,” Tiberi said, “And it wasn't that way. Some of it was so melodic, and I just, said ‘Whoa. ’” Tiberi is an accomplished musician in his own right. He started playing music at age 8 and gigging at 15 as a way to make money for his family after his father passed away.

He’s performed with Dizzy Gillespie and Benny Goodman. He’s led the Woody Herman Band since Herman died in 1987 and contributed to Grammy-award winning records. He still teaches students, offering private saxophone lessons once a week, and the backbone of his teaching is anchored by Coltrane’s technique. Tiberi was first introduced to Coltrane’s music in the late 1950s when he saw him performing in Miles Davis’ famed quintet.

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But Coltrane didn’t stand out to him then. It wasn’t until Coltrane released his solo album ”Giant Steps” that he began to really notice Coltrane.

“Countdown” is the shortest composition on “Giant Steps”at barely two and half minutes long but it feels like Coltrane packed a lifetime of musical notes into it. It’s incredibly fast and complex and to Tiberi, it sounded like the future.

“The lines were beautiful to play on and you have more to play when you have a dominant chord going to a tonic, then you can play in between,” he said. The impact of “Countdown” inspired Tiberi to buy a portable reel-to-reel tape recorder and begin carrying it to Coltrane’s live shows. The problem was, recording live shows was strictly forbidden. If caught, Tiberi would have been kicked out of the clubs.

So he hid the recorder in a cloth bag on his lap and ran a microphone through his coat. Because an individual reel was too short to capture an entire set – Coltrane could spend 20 minutes on a single solo– Tiberi would have to change the reels during the show without drawing attention to himself.

“ all blind. And, you know, I had to thread it too,” he recalled.

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“And I had to really check. ” Every night after the shows, Tiberi would go home and transcribe Coltrane’s solos to study his technique. For Tiberi, they were a revelation.

“They might be the same thing that he's recorded in his past, but they were just so lengthy and he was exposing just about everything that he knows,” he said. “You have waitresses coming up and taking orders right in front of you,” Tiberi recalled “And, people were all talking. Yeah. It was kind of loud.

” Tiberi was not recording them for wide release, so you hear crowd noise and Tiberi’s reactions, like a little laugh when Coltrane starts his solo on “Giant Steps. ”From 1960 to 1964, Tiberi followed Coltrane to venues across Philadelphia and New York. The tapes are full of indelible moments like several rare recordings of “Giant Steps” but also a recording of “Resolution” from Coltrane’s most popular album, “A Love Supreme,” three months before it was recorded in the studio.

Tiberi stopped recording Coltrane after 1964. Coltrane had evolved into a louder, more challenging way of playing that Tiberi wasn’t interested in.

“He had his wife on piano, and he had a couple of drummers and a couple of bass players, and they were all screaming, you know, and I couldn't really get anything out of it, actually,” Tiberi said. “But it was enjoyable to hear, but I just thought that a recording of that wouldn’t be an advantage. ” Tiberi no longer has the physical tapes, but he has everything digitized on his computer, and he listens to it often.

He says his favorite recording is one of “Body and Soul. ” “So melodic, just beautiful,” he said while listening to it. "These are great things– music that students can learn from. ”