Brad Munoa is the creator and executive producer of “People of the West,” a documentary series retelling California history through a Native lens, available to watch for free through Nov. 30.

A behind-the-scenes photo from “People of the West: The True History of California,” a 10-part docu-drama series retelling California history from a Native perspective, using reenactments, oral histories, and experts to tell the story of California and the West.

Brad Munoa was watching a dramatized documentary series about the history of the United States when an idea came to him.

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“I thought we needed our own version of this, to tell our epic story, but from our perspective,” he said.in Temecula, Munoa grew up on the reservation and learned about California history in the fourth grade, making mission dioramas and a sugar cube replica of a local mission. Even at 9 years old, he knew something was off and had one of Pechanga’s cultural bearers come to his class to teach their history and perspective.