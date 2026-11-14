“He’s Not Tom Brady”: 5-Time Pro Bowler Rips Drake Maye as “Overrated” in Brutal Rant

In 2021, when Mac Jones made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, the New England Patriots exhaled a sigh of relief, believing they finally had some stability. The post-Tom Brady hangover, it seemed, was over.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 27:Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots reacts after a play during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots on September 27, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 27 Patriots at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260927007077 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswireexhaled a sigh of relief, believing they finally had some stability. The post-Tom Brady hangover, it seemed, was over. But within two years, Jones was a backup. That’s the kind of whiplash that makes veterans skeptical of every Patriots quarterback who gets the Brady treatment.

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Now a former NFL star is aiming that skepticism at Drake Maye. , Jarvis Landry, who was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015 through 2019, shared his honest thoughts on Drake Maye’s prowess as a quarterback.

“A guy that played, and they told me, don’t refer to this guy as Tom Brady. He’s not Tom Brady. Tom Brady had guys that would be jukehose at LSU as receivers. And much credit to them because most of all of them had Hall of Fame’s careers.

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And Tom Brady found a way to get them the ball. Tom Brady found a way with the same offensive coordinator in McDaniels. I think it’s Josh McDaniels.

“With the same offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels, to be able to still find ways to get guys the ball where the Patriots were damn near the kings of football. And he can’t do it with Drake Maye? But y’all want me to say that Drake Maye is not overrated? Drake Maye is overrated until he proves otherwise.

And that’s just how I feel about it. ” A Pro Bowl veteran just delivered a scathing critique of one of the NFL's most hyped young talents. Subscribe to stay on top of the debate reshaping quarterback expectations. Drake Maye is in his third year in the NFL, but right when he was drafted, he was put under the spotlight.

In 2025, Maye finished the regular season completing 72.0% of his passes . In the same year, he also became the second-youngest quarterback in NFL history to start a Super Bowl, guiding the New England Patriots to Super Bowl LX at just 23.

Additionally, Maye also set the single-game franchise completion percentage record and became the fastest quarterback in team history to reach 50 career touchdown passes. In single-game and single-season completion percentage, Maye surpassed Tom Brady’s franchise record with the Patriots. But not everyone is buying into the hype.

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For example, Jarvis Landry ranked Tom Brady higher based on their performance under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel. Brady has played over 150 games under McDaniel, while Maye only has around 25 under his belt. So, when it comes to volume, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has over 40,000 passing yards in McDaniel’s scheme compared to Maye’s roughly 6,500.

However, Drake Maye’s struggle with consistency in the 2026 season may be one of the reasons why Landry is aiming his criticism at the Patriots QB. Maye has already thrown 11 interceptions in 9 games, passing his entire 2025 total , and has added 5 fumbles. The New England Patriots have yet to play a turnover-free game this season.

Maye now will get another opportunity to bounce back and shut the noise against him on Sunday, November 15, against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, where wide receiver A.J. Brown is expected to return.

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