'I used to adore him as a teen. Now he just gives me the ick.'

I’m a lifestyle and pet writer with over a decade of experience in copywriting, covering viral animal moments, well-being topics, and lifestyle trends. Note: Though people claim to be speaking from their own experiences with celebrities, BuzzFeed hasn't independently confirmed these personal stories.

Also, these are submissions from people on the internet, and they don't represent the opinions of BuzzFeed. Some people are off-putting because of creepy behavior or a lack of manners, but others give off a bad energy for no discernible reason.. This isn’t a vibe; it is real. I met her at a meet-and-greet when I was 10 years old because of my Make-A-Wish wish .

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I was a sick kid and looked very physically sick. She took one look at me up and down, and I think she made an 'ew' face, but quickly faked a smile for the camera. I think she's a grade-A asshole. I should’ve just gone to Disneyland, as most kids choose for their wish.

" "Will Ferrell. Look, I like the guy! He's a great actor, and he's funny; I haven't seen anything that would make me dislike him. But for some reason, I always feel like he's on the edge of snapping at someone.

Like, I get this feeling when I see him that as soon as the cameras are off, he treats everyone badly and drives off in a Mercedes, throwing rocks at orphans. He just has that look to me, and I honestly don't know why or how to explain it. Will Ferrell, if you're reading this, I promise I have nothing against you. I loved watching you in movies growing up.

I'm sorry, you just have a supervillain face. Maybe consider that role for a movie? You'd kill it!

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" "Robert Downey Jr. always gave me horrible vibes, but people always look at me like I'm mad when I say that. I can't even pinpoint it; it just feels like he's too full of himself, even by A-list celeb standards. Probably doesn't help that he only really acts in superhero stuff.

""Will Smith gives me mixed vibes. His family seems to be making a genuine attempt to be vulnerable and honest through theirand YouTube videos, but it comes across as very alien to someone outside of the entertainment bubble. I watched hison YouTube, and it seemed pretty self-aware, but even the outwardly heartfelt moments were overproduced to an almost uncanny-valley territory. That said, he is obviously very charismatic and entertaining.

" "I can't believe this isn't near the top, but Mark Zuckerberg. I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but if someone told me he was a lizard man in a skin suit, I would just accept it as fact. Or a sentient lampshade. The guy is creepy as hell.

He managed to make aabout rating girls' appearances on his college campus into one of the most powerful mega corporations on Earth. What the fuck.

" "Drake gives me bad vibes, but he didn’t used to. I think rap superstardom corrupted him. He should’ve just continued being Jimmy from "Joel Osteen. That fake-ass smile, the way he moves — never mind what he's trying to sell.

He seems like a backstabbing guy. Every time I see that man's face, I have the overwhelming urge to punch it with a brick.

""Nick Cannon feels like one of those bad-timeline interlopers who shouldn’t exist. In the good timeline, Kel Mitchell gets all the projects that Nick Cannon stole and helps protect the sincere weirdness of '90s Nickelodeon from dying in the deluge of cynicism wrought by the 'oughts. Thank you for attending my dissertation defense.

"where he said something like he was happily married, but things were different because he couldn’t pull his wife’s hair during sex. It seemed to me like he was saying he couldn’t dominate his wife despite being a 'dominant lover.

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' Anyway, at the time, that seemed like such an inappropriate thing to say to the press. There was no reason to say it. So since then, I had a bad feeling about him and wasn’t surprised at all when the really bad. He was rude to me because I was filming his 'wrong side.

' I should have walked off that job, but didn’t. ""Damn. I met Big Sean when he opened for Mike Posner before he was big. Very humble guy at that time, but obviously money and fame can change people.

" "Jeff Bezos and his creepy-ass laugh. He always sounds like he's laughing in mockery at the rest of the world.

" "I don't know if I even have a good explanation, but something about Olivia Munn is just off-putting to me. "I used to feel bad for strongly disliking her based on a vibe, but after listening to her on Whitney Cumming’s"Simon Cowell. I mean, it's widely believed at this point that he's a soulless eel of a man, but I reckon there's so much more that we couldn't begin to imagine.

" "DJ Khaled. There's nothing authentic and down-to-earth about him; it’s all an image, and it was made obvious when the whole Tyler, the Creator"He was a guest at a music festival I went to a few years ago. He decided to bring a DJ to mix his entire set while he just jumped around and spoke into the mic. He would sing along to 'All I Do Is Win,' and"G-Eazy.

Super creepy dude. He hit on my photographer, even after she said she had a kid and a man.

" "I see a lot of people calling Gwyneth Paltrow an absolute creep, but she really just gives me intense WASP mom vibes. ""Steven Seagal. He is creepy as hell…and I'm sure the vibe I'm getting is just the tip of the iceberg.

"Oof. Some of these creepy-seeming celebs definitely have an unsettling look about them, but others seem completely normal until you sit back and think about it. You never truly know what a public figure is like behind closed doors! Which celeb do you think gives off a sketchy energy, even if you can't figure out why? Let me know in the comment form below!