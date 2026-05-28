‘He's a dog': Phillies marvel at Cristopher Sánchez's historic run

The Phillies are in awe of Cristopher Sánchez, who pushed his scoreless streak to 44 2/3 innings as the club completed a road sweep of the Padres.

Philadelphia's ace extended his scoreless streak to 44 2/3 innings as teammates continued admiring his rise into one of baseball’s best pitchers. Cristopher Sánchez was all smiles when talking with the guys in the booth after seven scoreless innings against the Padres.

SAN DIEGO — What’s it like to be in a rotation when the ace of the staff has not allowed a run in a calendar month? That word gets thrown around plenty in sports. With Sánchez, it fits. The Phillies’ fearless left-hander extended his scoreless innings streak to 44 2/3 innings Wednesday in the Phillies’ 3-0 win over the Padres, completing seven more scoreless frames as the Phils finished off a sweep at Petco Park.

Philadelphia Phillies“You just don’t expect him to give up any runs,” interim manager Don Mattingly said.

“He’s been amazing from the standpoint of, it just seems like every time out, no matter what team or who it is, he just kind of keeps going. ” Sánchez now owns the longest scoreless streak in Phillies history since the mound moved to 60 feet, 6 inches in 1893. He passed Grover Cleveland Alexander’s 41 straight scoreless innings from 1911, a record that stood for 115 years. The Padres did not make it easy.

They hit three balls to the warning track. They produced eight hard-hit balls. They scratched out six hits. They still went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

“No, I don’t think so,” Sánchez said through Phillies translator Diego D’Aniello when asked about if his array of pitches were his best. “There were a couple I thought were gone off the bat, but thank God they didn’t. ”“When he gets in trouble, he doesn’t seem to panic at all,” Mattingly said.

“He just keeps making pitches. It’s been fun to watch. ” Justin Crawford made the biggest play behind him in the sixth inning, tracking a ball into the left-center-field gap and crashing into the wall to make the catch. The Phillies had just taken a 2-0 lead.

If that ball gets past Crawford, the streak is probably over and the game looks different.

“At the beginning of the series, Paco was talking to me, saying, ‘If it’s hit out there, just keep running,’” Crawford said. “That was kind of my thought whenever it got hit over there. I was like, ‘I’m just going to keep running. ’ Thankfully, I had just enough room to get there.

”“Every time I’m on the mound, he’s making great plays,” Sánchez said. The kid keeps on showing out in center field! In a 2-0 game in the seventh, Justin Crawford tracks down a hard hit ball in the gap and robs Manny Machado. Painter has watched the streak from inside the same rotation.

What has stood out most is not just the changeup, the sinker or the sweeper. It is the way Sánchez attacks.

“He’s been in the zone a lot,” Painter said. “Just seeing him throw deeper into games, you’re not able to do that if you’re working longer counts. He just attacks hitters. ” Sánchez is not doing this with a huge pitch mix.

He is not a six-pitch starter trying to trick hitters. He works with a sinker, changeup and sweeper, and those pitches continue to come out of the same tunnel.

“He’s a guy that has a simplified approach,” Painter said. “You see guys with six or seven pitches. He’s a three-pitch guy. He tunnels those pitches.

Nine of Sánchez’s 12 starts have been quality starts. He has walked only three batters during this scoreless streak. Over his last five starts, he has gone at least seven innings each time while allowing six or fewer hits, two or fewer walks and striking out at least six. At this point, Sánchez has pushed himself firmly into the center of the National League Cy Young race.

Trea Turner did not know much about Sánchez before he signed with the Phillies. He does remember facing him in Sánchez’s Major League debut.

“I’m pretty sure I’m his first strikeout in the big leagues,” Turner said. “He likes to tell me that. ”“He goes from kind of being the fifth starter, maybe barely making the team , to a bona fide ace, top-five pitcher in baseball, whatever it is,” Turner said.

“The rise has been special. He deserves it. He works hard. He’s a good teammate.

He’s fun to be around. It’s been really cool to watch his career so far. ”Sánchez spoke to the team in Spanish.

“I just told them that it was something special for me,” Sánchez said. “First, I thank God, and then I thank all my teammates and everyone around me for the support. It’s really special to have their support in the good times and through the rough times as well. ” The Phillies' lefty now has 41.2 IP consecutive scoreless innings, breaking the franchise record set in 1911!

“This game is not only about me or about what I do on the mound,” Sánchez said. “It’s about our group. I think it’s something special and beautiful to feel the support of the team as a whole. ”“He thanked God and thanked us for having his back,” Turner said.

“Those are cool moments in our careers when you get to watch teammates do that. I think it’s special to be apart of. ” The Phillies now head to Los Angeles, where another piece of scoreless-innings history has sat for nearly 40 years. Orel Hershiser holds the Major League record with 59 consecutive scoreless innings for the Dodgers in 1988.

Sánchez would need to reach 59 1/3 to pass him. Before that, Sal Maglie’s 45 straight scoreless innings for the Giants in 1950 sits one out away. The Dodgers will bring a different test, though Sánchez will watch the series from the dugout. The Phillies will line up Zack Wheeler, Jesús Luzardo and Painter in Los Angeles.

He said the record was not on his mind. He said he just went out to compete. He said the focus is on each time out.

“It feels really good to do that,” Sánchez said. “But we are still focused on performing every five days. This is not over yet. ”





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