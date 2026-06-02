He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Movie Review

The He-Man and the Masters of the Universe movie has finally made it to the big screen, and it's a film that will appeal to longtime fans. The movie takes a cheeky approach, never taking itself too seriously, and it's clear that the problem was finding the right tone. The film, directed by Travis Knight, delivers a tremendous performance from Nicholas Galitzine, who embodies the opposite ethos of the entire movie: earnestness. The movie explores the idea that it's not the ability to lift heavy objects or swing big swords that makes you a man, but the entire picture of who you are as a person. Despite its flaws, the film's commitment to bringing the property to life is admirable.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe has been in development for nearly two decades, with countless filmmakers and screenwriters attached. The property has a rich history of cartoons, action figures , and comics, but the real challenge was finding the right tone.

The movie finally makes it to the big screen, and it's clear that the problem was balancing high-fantasy elements with laser guns and spaceships, a talking skull villain, and an infallible lead hero with a magic sword. The film, directed by Travis Knight, takes a cheeky approach, never taking itself too seriously. It begins with an expansive opening scene introducing the concept of Eternia, the Power Sword, and young Prince Adam.

The conclusion of this sequence is where the film proves its DNA has been baked with a wink about the franchise itself. A now-adult Adam, played by Nicholas Galitzine, has clearly gotten lost in the retelling of his early life and his home planet to yet another potential date, who now realizes she's at a restaurant with a complete psycho. This is a neon sign from the film that it's leaving aside no piece of He-Man lore.

The film walks a fine line of wielding every element of the series as potential fodder for a joke. Some of these land well, but there are also so many swings at humor across the film that the batting average ends up not being that high by the time the credits roll. Longtime fans may well find themselves laughing at every attempt, especially as the irreverence gives way to meta-winking and nudging.

Nicholas Galitzine delivers a tremendous performance, showing off his full range of expression as an actor. He commits to slapstick, comedic timing, convincingly wielding a sword against a pack of goons, and emotional drama. He manages to fit within the tongue-in-cheek model of the entire movie by embodying the opposite ethos: earnestness. The film is not only silly, but it's also a film about what it really means to be a man.

Despite the muscles that He-Man has been carrying for decades, it's instead more interested in exploring the idea that it's not the ability to lift heavy objects or swing big swords that makes you a man. It's the entire picture of who you are as a person that defines you, which includes an unwillingness to give up and also being in touch with your emotions enough to know how you're feeling.

The film's overall tone fails, struggling to balance this specific heartfelt ideology with R-rated jokes that fly over the heads of younger viewers. Sometimes these contradicting elements work, but more often than not, they're at odds.

However, with a few actors who are clearly fully tapped into the tone, including Idris Elba, Alison Brie, and Jared Leto, it seems like the film is on the right track. The characters are largely defined the same way they were when they first arrived in the world: as toys. What can they do? What action do they have compared to other characters?

There's nothing beyond that in the film, so characters like Fisto, Mekaneck, and Ram-Man are beings of aesthetic, selling the illusion of a faithful adaptation by doing what the toy does. This results in the characters not being characters at all, just life-size action figures being smashed against nameless and faceless bad guys.

The same can be said for most of the action as a whole; it can be entertaining, but it's seldom memorable, and rarely reaches another level, instead lingering on blockbuster stylizations you've seen before. Despite its flaws, the film's commitment to bringing the property to life is admirable. It's a film that will appeal to longtime fans, but may not resonate with new viewers.

The movie's message about what it means to be a man is timely and relevant, but it's buried under a mountain of humor and action





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He-Man Masters Of The Universe Movie Review Travis Knight Nicholas Galitzine Action Figures Comics Cartoons Tone High-Fantasy Laser Guns Spaceships Talking Skull Villain Magic Sword Earnestness Emotional Drama Faithful Adaptation Blockbuster Stylizations Commitment To Life

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