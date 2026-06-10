He-Man and Battle Cat Statue: Exclusive Sideshow Collectibles Release

A highly detailed and beautifully crafted 1:6 scale statue of He-Man and Battle Cat, exclusive to Sideshow Collectibles, is now available for collectors.

The iconic duo of He-Man and Battle Cat arrives with a highly detailed and beautifully crafted 1:6 scale statue. He-Man and Battle Cat measure 23.25" tall, 16.75" wide, and 25.75" long, with the two displayed in action.

Eternia is safer than ever with these two on the field and with Battle Cat lunging into battle showing impressive color and armored design. Customizing options are offered with swappable chest pieces, battle axe, and battle sword for He-Man. This is one statue that collectors will definitely want in their collection, and it will easily be a highlight of any collection. Masters of the Universe fans will only be able to find this statue exclusively with Sideshow Collectibles.

The He-Man and Battle Cat Classic Deluxe Marquette Statue from Tweeterhead are priced at $999





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He-Man Battle Cat Sideshow Collectibles Tweeterhead 1:6 Scale Customizing Options Highlight Of Any Collection

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