Suren 'Chris' Donoyan was found shot and killed in his North Hollywood apartment in 2014, but detectives found none of his valuable belongings missing from his home. Detectives are still looking for a suspect.

LAPD crime scene photos from November 2014, when Suren “Chris” Donoyan was found dead with a gunshot to the head inside his North Hollywood apartment.

The apartment looked neat and orderly, with no sign of a robbery or a struggle. When Los Angeles police detectives found Suren “Chris” Donoyan dead with a gunshot to the head 12 years ago, his North Hollywood apartment seemed neat and orderly, with no sign of a robbery or a struggle. Valuables such as his Rolex were undisturbed on the kitchen counter, his wallet was still in his back pocket, and thousands of dollars in cash was left behind.

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He had one firearm in a nightstand and two in a safe, and Donoyan’s movie-industry awards were sitting untouched on shelves, as if they were of no interest to whomever fired the deadly shot. The case has drawn renewed interest this year, with the LAPD assigning veteran Det. Gabe Bucknell to try to crack the case. But his task won’t be easy.

Bucknell said police have no suspects, no leads, and still no motive into who killed 53-year-old Donoyan. Bucknell said few details are clear about the killing except for one crucial fact: No signs of forced entry were found at the apartment. Donoyan was not married and had no children. His brother, Raffi Donoyan, said Suren invested in several companies but for much of his life he worked in selling and renting editing equipment for the entertainment industry.

During the last years of his life, Donoyan started a company named Echelon Artists Agency and was looking to represent actors and musicians, among others. He sold the agency before his death. Detectives believe Donoyan knew his killer, and probably invited them inside his apartment before the shooting.

Bucknell said, Donoyan’s body was found with a blood-alcohol level of .14 in his system, suggesting he had been drinking, possibly with someone, before that person held a gun just a foot from the back of his head and fired a single deadly shot. The fall of ‘Wicked’: How an L.A. crime boss went down — and took his gang out with him When aspiring Mexican Mafia member Ezequiel Romo ordered a series of murders from prison, he told underlings he intended to purge their Blythe Street gang of weaknesses.

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Instead, authorities say, the plan backfired. Family, friends and police are now asking for the public’s help to help solve a cold case that has brought few answers for 12 years. They said evidence at the scene of the crime, and interviews with friends and business partners, has yielded no solid clues as to who would kill Donoyan and leave behind thousands of dollars in cash and valuables.

“If he was really running with the wrong crowd or in some sort of business deal that would have caused this, that was unbeknownst to us,” said his friend Kevin Kirby. “Nobody has any ideas. ”Suren Donoyan, left, and Kevin Kirby at Kirby’s wedding to Deb Kirby in Malibu in 1998. Donoyan was Kirby’s best man.

Kirby said he had known Donoyan since the two were in high school. They went out together constantly and, when Kirby got married, Donoyan was his best man. When his daughter was born, she referred to him as “Uncle Chris. ”Now 27 years old, Hannah Kirby said Donoyan was there for every birthday party, Christmas and family events.

Donoyan’s body was found Nov. 25, 2014 in his North Hollywood apartment after, police said, texts and phone calls from his brother and mother went unanswered for about five days. His brother, Raffi, then reached out to the Los Angeles Fire Department and obtained access to Donoyan’s apartment, where he was found dead on the floor.

Bucknell said the body, which had been there for about five days, had already started to decompose and coroner’s officials considered the death a possibleBut because police initially assumed Donoyan’s death was a suicide, his apartment was not treated as a crime scene and evidence went untested. The fact that the apartment also looked undisturbed had also made the initial investigators on the case not consider foul play.

Days later, Bucknell said, investigators ruled the killing a homicide and discovered that Donoyan had in fact been killed by a small-caliber bullet in the back of the head. Bucknell said he believes Donoyan had been drinking in his apartment at some point before being killed because of the high blood-alcohol level in his body and because detectives checked Donoyan’s usual hangouts and found no evidence he had been out.

An investigative documentary by filmmakers Jason Osder and William Lafi Youmans explores a 1985 crime and the political circumstances that left it unsolved. The last person to see him alive is believed to have been his brother, who had recently loaned Donoyan $40,000 in cash, Bucknell said. According to Bucknell, Raffi said he had let his brother borrow $20,000 a week prior, and went back to Donoyan’s apartment with another $20,000.

But during the last visit, Raffi Donoyan told detectives he felt as if someone else besides his brother was in the apartment.

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“He said takes the money and rushes him out of the apartment,” Bucknell said. It’s unclear what the cash was for, Bucknell said, adding that Raffi didn’t ask. In interviews with friends and Donoyan’s brother, Bucknell said it wasn’t uncommon for the brothers to lend each other similar amounts of money to invest in businesses and startups. Raffi Donoyan told The Times he did not want to discuss his last interaction with his brother because it was emotionally taxing.

“I’m not going to relive that with you,” he said. “It’s hard to explain the emotion. No one seems to get it, and when you start to talk about it, it sticks with you for days and weeks. ” Security camera video obtained from the building shows Raffi Donoyan walking in with a satchel and leaving the building about 15 minutes later, Bucknell said.

Kevin Kirby said access to Donoyan’s apartment would have also been difficult to gain since it required signing in at the lobby, having Donoyan contacted, and then allowed up by security. But Bucknell said there’s no evidence that anyone else had been allowed up to the apartment around that time. Bucknell said he took over the case this year, and plans to conduct another review of the evidence to try to shake loose some answers.

That includes running the fingerprints and DNA that was obtained from the apartment again. Investigators initially said the murder weapon was not found in the apartment, but Bucknell said he would like to test one of the handguns that was found in the safe because it is the same caliber as the suspected murder weapon. He’s also hoping that someone in the public might have information that could point police in the right direction.

So far, Bucknell said, he has narrowed the motive to two possibilities. Either Bucknell was killed over a large amount of money — an amount so large that it would make the cash left behind in the apartment seem insignificant — or over a personal vendetta that made money unimportant to the killer. Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team.

Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible.

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