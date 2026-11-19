The suspect is accused of breaking into multiple homes, setting one on fire and shooting a homeowner three times.

Davontay Gray is accused of breaking into multiple Denton homes, setting one on fire and shooting a 66-year-old grandfather. 72-year-old Vicki Stewart said she was sitting at home watching television when a stranger suddenly kicked in her door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her car keys.

This was one frightening moment in an alleged neighborhood rampage that left another homeowner fighting for his life.25-year-old Davontay Gray is accused of breaking into multiple homes in a Denton neighborhood on Nov. 17, setting one home on fire and shooting 66-year-old Leroy Berry. At Stewart’s home on May Street, a muddy boot print and broken door frame remained after the break-in.

Also read 2027 Denton Black Film Festival

“I was sitting there scratching scratch offs and all of the sudden, you know, watching TV, and he kicked the door open,” she said. The 72-year-old called 911 as the suspect left her home. Not far away, Berry's family said the intruder came to his home and left it riddled with bullet holes. Berry's children, grandchildren and wife gathered at Medical City Denton as he fought to survive.

“My dad was at home. He’s mostly a home body. He’s a retiree. He did 42 years at Peterbilt,” Daniels said.

Advertisement

“Nobody deserves this especially not my poppa,” Ollison said. “I hope nobody gives you any type of mercy and you go to the deepest part of the jail underneath in the basement,” she said. Back on May Street, Stewart was left grappling with what happened to her neighbor after she escaped from her own encounter unharmed.

“I was so upset about Leroy. Was like, ‘Oh God, please let Leroy live. ’ They don’t shoot me and they shoot Leroy,” Stewart said.

“He takes care of people,” Stewart said. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.