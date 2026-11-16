He honked during a ‘No Kings’ protest in southern Utah. Now he’s going to trial.

A former Idaho prosecutor was cited for honking his horn at a St. George No Kings rally in March. He refused to pay, and now he's fighting it in court.

St George • Jack Hoopes hoped St. George prosecutors would dismiss his $50 citation for honking at a No Kings rally last spring. Instead, they are moving forward with the case, and Hoopes, a former prosecutor in Idaho, is ready for the fight.

“I’m not going to drop it,” Hoopes told The Tribune, citing concerns about selective enforcement and freedom of speech. During a March 28 “No Kings” protest at St. George’s Vernon Worthen Park, an officer cited the Ivins resident for “unlawful horn use” after he honked in support of demonstrators along 400 East. Hoopes said he and his wife Lorna had joined friends at the park to protest the Trump administration.

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As they drove home past protesters lining the street, Hoopes said he joined other motorists in honking to show support. After spotting a friend, he said he tapped the horn once more, prompting a nearby patrol officer to pull him over. Hoopes recalls politely asking why another honking driver wasn’t stopped, at which point the officer decided to issue a ticket rather than a warning.

“I was just going to give you a warning,” he recalls the officer telling him. “But the way you are acting, I’m giving you a ticket now. ” Hoopes believes the officer decided to issue a citation only after being questioned, and suspects the rally’s political message played a role, as well. The citation points to a Utah law that bans unreasonably loud or harsh horns and limits highway horn use to safety warnings.

Hoopes argued his horn was neither loud nor harsh, and he questioned whether the statute applies to honking at protesters.

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“I know you can’t honk your horn if you are living in Iran or North Korea, and Putin wouldn’t let you honk your horn in Russia,” he said. “But this is America, and I was exercising my right to free speech. ” Tom Ford, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Utah, argued that using a car horn to share a political viewpoint deserves the highest level of First Amendment protection.

He said that when the city minimizes the impact of citing Hoopes, it leaves other residents uncertain about whether they can safely honk to express their own political beliefs.

“Oversteps of power by governmental actors like this improperly stifle and silence particular points of view and expression, like Mr. Hoopes’ horn-honking, and strike at the core of the First Amendment,” Ford said, adding that protected speech in a democracy should never be quieted through selective enforcement. In a statement, St. George Police Capt. Jordan Minnick said that the department “enforces laws based on relevant statutes” and “does not have the authority to dismiss citations.

” He declined to address concerns that ticketing drivers for honking at a political rally could infringe upon their First Amendment right to free expression. In his own defense, Hoopes would like the city to throw out the charge and enforce its ordinances consistently at peaceful demonstrations, regardless of the cause. He plans to call several witnesses at the trial and intends to question the officer about enforcement practices at other protests.

Lorna Hoopes said the couple has attended several “No Kings” events and said it is evident from the nationwide protests that horn-honking is a standard show of support from passing drivers. She and her husband say the same is true at conservative political rallies and community celebrations as well. She specifically remembers returning from a concert in Park City with Jack and watching protesters waving protest signs from a freeway overpass asking motorists to honk for medical freedom.

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“If it’s against the law in Utah, why didn’t say, ‘Hey, you can’t have that sign telling people to honk? ’” she asked.

‘15 minutes of fame’ Hoopes clarified that he isn’t claiming all horn use is protected speech. Instead, he said he wants the court to decide whether his honks counted as political expression and whether the law was applied fairly. He added that he is ready to pay the $50 fine if he loses.

In the meantime, he said he’s just trying to ride out his “15 minutes of fame” from making the news — along with some good-natured ribbing from friends.

“I’ve been nicknamed ‘the horn honker,’” he said, noting that the run-in with the traffic officer even drew a laugh recently when it was recounted at an uncle’s funeral. Hoopes, who served as a prosecutor in southeast Idaho’s Fremont County in the 1980s, said he has heard from former legal colleagues. One of them, he added, is a good friend and former deputy prosecutor.

“Can you imagine when we were prosecutors if something like this had come across our desk? ” he remembers his friend asking.

“It would have been dismissed so fast. I mean, I would have been embarrassed to prosecute it. ” The trial is scheduled for Nov. 24 in St. George Justice Court.