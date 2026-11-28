A Michigan man decided to sell his vintage tow truck. But the story took a twist.

Cole Schmidt was browsing Facebook Marketplace when he came across a tow truck he recognized from his childhood. The faded red truck was unmistakable.

“It was my grandpa’s truck,” said Schmidt, 28. “It was something he was very proud of, and I have a lot of memories with him in it. Even just seeing a picture of it again was amazing. ” Schmidt had not seen the 1968 International Harvester 1200C since 2015, when his grandfather sold it in anticipation of mounting medical bills.

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His grandfather, Ron Vink, had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and died later that year. Schmidt, who lives in Whitehall, Mich. , was certain it was his grandfather’s truck because of a few specific details.