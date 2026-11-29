'It's jarring how quickly it can happen.'

As someone with anxiety, death is a pretty stressful topic for me to think about. Health anxiety is a real thing, and boy, is it hard sometimes not to spiral once one of those thoughts creeps its way into your brain.

Regardless, life can change in the blink of an eye. Whether it's a sudden diagnosis, a tragic accident, or an unexpected medical emergency, some people are forced to face their worst nightmares before even being able to process what's happening. , people are sharing the fastest ways they've ever seen someone go from seemingly healthy to completely passing away, and the stories are truly heartbreaking.

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Here are 25 stories that really put things into perspective:"My independent, ambulatory, still-learning-and-traveling 91-year-old grandfather had some pain in his ribs after turbulence on a flight out of state. But still, he enjoyed his vacation, came home, took his girlfriend out on a date, and when the pain was still bothering him a couple of days later, he swung through urgent care for an X-ray. There was a resurgence of his prostate cancer, and it was everywhere.