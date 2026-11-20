Teller was inspired by the words on his wrist: What Would Rocky Do? So it was only fitting that his breakthrough came in a movie telling the story about how the character he loved came to the screen.

Scot Teller was living in Japan when his father took him and his brother to see Rocky . He knew nothing 50 years ago about the film except that it was shot in Philadelphia, where his dad grew up.

Teller was mesmerized and still remembers all these years later how he felt leaving the theater. Teller became Rocky-obsessed. He watched the 1976 movie more than 1,000 times and listened to the soundtrack before competing in karate. His French bulldog was named Rocky and he named his pizza shops after The Italian Stallion.

Also read The Sound of Rocky: How an Anthem Was Born

He never shook that feeling he felt as a 5-year-old boy.

“It had such an impact on me from that age for the rest of my life,” said the 55-year-old Teller, who grew up in Pottsgrove after starting his life in Japan while his dad was in the Air Force. “I idolized Rocky. ” Teller credits the fictional boxer with inspiring him as a boy and then saving his life as an adult. He was broke living with his children in the back of his Montgomery County pizza shop.

Teller, in the woes of depression, decided in the middle of the night that he was finished. And then he looked at his wrist and read the message he wore on a band: What Would Rocky Do?

“I looked at my kid laying there,” Teller said. “And I said, ‘What the heck am I doing? Don’t do this to your, kid. Get yourself up.

Get up. ’” Teller, like the character he loved, stayed in the fight. He changed his life, narrowed his friends, met his wife, who he calls a rock star, and then decided to try acting. He had no experience on the screen but the underdog actor — the guy inspired by the movie that said, “His whole life was a million-to-one shot” — wanted to make it happen.

And there he was last year on the set of I Play Rocky , the movie that hits theaters Friday about how Sylvester Stallone willed the iconic film into existence. Teller was cast as Paulie, Adrian’s brother and the character who helped Rocky get into the meat locker so he could train by punching frozen carcasses. They were ready to film that scene when Teller looked around. He looked just like Paulie.

Anthony Ippolito looked just like Rocky. There was Adrian and Mickey. The costumes were perfect. The sets were an exact replica.

It was like he was in the movie that fueled his life.

“It literally felt like I was in a dream. A Rocky dream,” Teller said.

“It was the weirdest feeling because it literally felt like I was locked in a Rocky dream and I was Paulie. It’s so hard to explain, but it was an amazing moment. It seemed so real. I was just locked in the movie.

Advertisement

“I literally had to look around and laugh to myself ‘Is this real? Yeah, this is real. It’s an amazing turnaround to where I came from and what I’ve overcome. ” What would Rocky do?

Teller already lost his home and furniture when he was living in the back of his failing pizza shop. A series of financial decisions — “I was helping out the wrong people,” he said — proved crippling. A single dad, Teller piled rags and clothes onto the floor to give his children a place to sleep. The shop was faltering, his life was falling apart, and now his kids didn’t even have a bed.

“I felt like such a failure,” Teller said. “I felt like I was a horrible dad because my kid was laying on rags. I had nowhere to go. I was drowning.

I lost everything. So at the darkest time of my life, I was done. I looked down and I saw that bracelet. ” Teller called his dad, who he stopped talking to when the walls were closing in, and said he needed help.

His dad came to the pizza shop at 4 a.m., drove Teller to the hospital, and took his children home.

“I said I just have to make changes,” Teller said. A few years later, Teller was driving his son to baseball practice when he heard a radio commercial looking for extras in Creed II . Teller had a chance to be an extra in the first movie, which tells the story of Apollo Creed’s son, but had to back out because of the pizza shop. He reached out again and they told him to come the next day.

Teller sat in the crowd as they filmed fight scenes for six hours before someone from the set asked him to come with him. Teller thought he was getting tossed. They instead asked if he could stick around for the next few weeks and take on a bigger role. He returned the next day and was directed where to sit.

Hang tight, they said. Stallone soon arrived and Teller watched someone direct the star toward him.

“They told us not to talk to anyone but Sly kept talking,” Teller said. “He was showing me stuff on his phone and telling stories about Rocky. Everyone was wondering who I was because he kept talking to me. ” Teller told Stallone he wanted to pursue acting and asked the guy who inspired him for advice.

Keep working, Stallone said. No role is too small. Just act, he said. Teller was hooked.

Later on the set, one of the other actors told Teller that he looked like Burt Young.

“Stallone was right there, he turned and looked at me,” Teller said. “He said, ‘Yeah, you do look like Paulie a little bit. ’ I said, ‘Hey, write a script and I’ll be your guy. ’ I manifested this role.

That was the first time that anyone told me I looked like Burt Young and Paulie. ” ‘Some Rocky movie’ Teller was ready to move to Arizona in 2019 as his son Jagger planned to attend the University of Arizona after graduating from high school. Teller was going to live with a former pitcher he knew from his days as a Phillies minor-league bullpen catcher. But then his son changed his mind.

He wanted to go to Temple. Teller already paid the tuition deposit and his son had a roommate. It was late.

“My son asked, ‘How would you feel? ,’” Teller said.

“I said I would support whatever he wanted to do. I said, ‘Listen, you have to follow your heart and I’ll make it happen. ’” His son went to Temple, which allowed Teller to stay home and meet his wife, Jen. That doesn’t happen, Teller said, if his son didn’t change his mind.

Jen, who Teller married in 2022, told him he had to get rid of the negative people in his life. It was that simple.

Advertisement

“When I started doing that, good things started happening to me,” Teller said. “When good things happen to you, it snowballs. It’s contagious. When you’re a good person, you attract good people.

When you’re miserable and unhappy, those are the people you attract. That’s what happened to me. I started surrounding myself with good people and got all the negative people out of my life. ” He was at a steakhouse in Nashville with his wife in 2022 when he saw actor and director Griffin Dunne walk in.

Jen Teller watched Dunne every week in the show This Is Us . Teller said he was going to say hi. His wife told him not to but Teller did anyway.

“My wife is usually right maybe 99.9% of the time,” Teller said. “Well, that day she was wrong. I didn’t listen to her and I introduced myself. ” Three years later, a Philadelphia casting agency asked Teller if he could be a “stand-in” for a film in Lancaster.

Sure, he said. But who was he standing in for? Dunne, they said.

“I said, ‘What? You have to be kidding me,’” Teller said. Teller didn’t bother Dunne on the set but could tell the actor was staring at him as if he recognized him.

Finally, Dunne asked the stand-in if they worked together before.

“I said, ‘Nashville, Tennessee steakhouse. ’ He knew right away,” Teller said.

“He goes, ‘Where’s your wife? ’” Dunne texted Teller late one night that he told filmmaker Peter Farrelly to give Teller a chance at his next project. Teller thanked Dunne the next day and asked if he knew what Farrelly’s project was.

“He said, ‘I don’t know. Some Rocky movie,’” Teller said. I play Paulie Teller received a call the next day from a California phone number and almost didn’t answer it.

“The other voice was Pete Farrelly,” said Teller. “Pete Farrelly himself calling me. Just a legendary moment. I was satisfied with that.

I could say Pete Farrelly called me to talk about a movie project. ” Farrelly told him that Dunne vouched for him and asked the unknown actor if he could send over headshots. Farrelly called back. You really do look like Paulie, he said.

He asked Teller to audition for the part. The guy who credited Rocky with saving his life had a puncher’s chance to get in a movie about Rocky. He rewatched his favorite movie, focusing on every scene Paulie appeared in and studying how Young acted. Teller practiced his lines — like when Paulie threw the Thanksgiving turkey out the front door — and nailed the audition.

They called Teller and told him he was Paulie.

“I broke down and cried,” he said. Teller nearly quit acting a few years earlier after the majority of his scenes were cut from Hustle , the 2022 Adam Sandler movie that was filmed in Philadelphia. He invited friends over to watch it after it was released on Netflix and then had to explain why he was hardly in it. He was embarrassed.

But Jenn told him he couldn’t quit now. He had to keep acting, just like Stallone told him years ago. His wife wasn’t right that night in the Nashville steakhouse but she was right about this. Teller stayed in it and landed a dream role.

Some of his parts, Teller said, were cut and most of the Paulie scenes are toward the end of the movie. But he’s in the film.

“The movie is called I Play Rocky not I Play Paulie,” Teller said. “But I’m a part of the Rocky saga. There’s only two people who have played this character. The legend Burt Young and this other guy.

I’m super blessed. ” The kid who fell in love with the Italian Stallion as a boy and later credited the character with keeping him alive is living a “Rocky dream” because he asked himself, “What Would Rocky Do? ” “Rocky always got up,” Teller said.

“He took every hit and kept moving forward. He got up and kept moving forward. That’s what I did. I got up, I put one foot in front of the other, and I kept moving forward. ”