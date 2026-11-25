'Telling me how good my hair smelled and then proceeding to double fist my hair and bury their nose in it.'

“He Attempted To Alter My Order With The Waitress Because I Didn’t Go With His Suggestion” — 11 Things That Happened On A First Date That Are Definite Red Flags “Telling me how good my hair smelled and then proceeding to double fist my hair and bury their nose in it.

”"My gf has had more than one dude previously try and order for her on a first date. Easy way to not get a second lol. She has so many great stories.

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" "Telling me how good my hair smelled and then proceeding to double fist my hair and bury their nose in it for more than five minutes . " "When they spend the whole time talking about their ex—either trashing them or overly praising them. It’s a clear sign they’re not over their past relationship.

" "When your date orders a cobb salad and puts an entire hard boiled egg into his mouth and then speaks with his mouth full of egg and says, 'I don't have very good table manners'. " "If they spend the whole date looking at their phone. I want to feel like I’m worth their time, at least for an evening.

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" "Rude to the waiters. That’s number one for me. That will show to me what type of person you are to others right away.

" "Drinking way too much. Fine if we're both in a bar and having one or two drinks. But if they're starting to get wasted while you're on your first or second drink, yikes.

" "If they're unable to compliment you. You are taking time out of your day and put effort into your makeup, your clothes, all for him not to compliment you once? Not even a quick 'you look nice' upon greeting? That’s a red flag, IMO.

I went on a terrible first date earlier this year, and that was the subtle first red flag of many.

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" "I went on a hike with the guy. The whole three-hour hike was dedicated to him talking about how strong and smart he is, and kept wanting me to tell him that he’s 'assertive'. Honestly, red flags everywhere. Pretty quickly realised this guy had issues but I wanted to see a waterfall so went along with it. "