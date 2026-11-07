HCSO deputy charged with DWI, resisting arrest, Galveston Co. Jail confirms

The Galveston County Jail confirmed that it arrested HCSO Deputy Cedric Cornell Walter and charged him with DWI, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with DWI, evading, and resisting arrest, the Galveston County Jail confirmed to ABC13. Cedric Cornell Walter, 29, was arrested on Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of the Gulf Freeway, according to the jail.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement webpage, Walter is employed with HCSO as a deputy. The jail confirmed to ABC13 that Walter was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest, search, or transport. ABC13 has reached out to HCSO and GCSO for more details on Walter's arrest and is awaiting a response.

Advertisement

Annual Houston Dia de los Muertos celebration returns for 6th year of honoring loved ones For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic, ABC13 is now live on Disney+. Always on, always under the live tab on Disney+ and everywhere you stream. Former Dallas officer who shot Black man in apartment that she mistook for hers is set for release on parole7 minutes ago