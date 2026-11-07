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HCSO deputy charged with DWI, resisting arrest, Galveston Co. Jail confirms

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HCSO deputy charged with DWI, resisting arrest, Galveston Co. Jail confirms
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The Galveston County Jail confirmed that it arrested HCSO Deputy Cedric Cornell Walter and charged him with DWI, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with DWI, evading, and resisting arrest, the Galveston County Jail confirmed to ABC13. Cedric Cornell Walter, 29, was arrested on Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of the Gulf Freeway, according to the jail.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement webpage, Walter is employed with HCSO as a deputy. The jail confirmed to ABC13 that Walter was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest, search, or transport. ABC13 has reached out to HCSO and GCSO for more details on Walter's arrest and is awaiting a response.

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