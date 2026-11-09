HBO's We Own This City Exposes Police Corruption and Omertà in Baltimore

HBO's miniseries based on Justin Fenton's book reveals the Gun Trace Task Force scandal, detailing how systemic corruption and a code of silence enabled brutality in Baltimore.

HBO has released a critically acclaimed miniseries titled We Own This City, which dramatizes one of the most significant instances of law enforcement corruption in recent American history. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and adapted from the nonfiction book by journalist Justin Fenton, the production chronicles the rise and eventual collapse of the defunct Gun Trace Task Force within the Baltimore City Police Department. The narrative centers on the real-life actions of former detective Wayne Jenkins, portrayed by Jon Bernthal, whose leadership of the unit became synonymous with unchecked police brutality and criminal enterprise.

Adaptation of Nonfiction Book by Justin Fenton

George Pelecanos and David Simon developed the screenplay for the series, leveraging their extensive experience with The Wire to provide a gritty and authentic portrayal of the Baltimore police force. The miniseries examines the widespread corruption and violent misconduct that plagued the department both prior to and following the police killing of Freddie Gray. This historical context includes unjustified arrests, severe beatings, and the systematic theft of drugs, money, and personal property from citizens and evidence rooms alike.

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The series posits that these illegal activities were made possible by omertà, or the code of silence, which implicitly governs the behavior of the city's law enforcement officers. By presenting this silencing mechanism on a smaller, more intimate scale, the show allows viewers to understand how individual acts of defiance are suppressed in favor of collective loyalty. This portrayal serves as a critical lens through which to examine the structural failures that allowed the Gun Trace Task Force to operate with impunity for years.

Systemic Corruption and Top-Down Omertà

We Own This City argues that the code of silence functions from the top down, creating a culture where accountability is virtually non-existent. The narrative highlights how mayors and state attorneys, despite arriving in office eager to implement systemic change, often prove incapable of staying the course. This inability results in a pattern of inconsistent leadership, ever-shifting law enforcement protocols, and an environment where corruption can fester unchecked. The relationship between the mayor and the top brass of the police department is fraught with tension, leading to conflicts of interest that protect the department from external scrutiny.

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Law enforcement officials often view mayoral oversight with cynicism, interpreting political motivations as threats to their autonomy. Consequently, any objection to police tactics, regardless of how ineffective or harmful, is perceived as an attack on the department's independence. Speaking out against patterns of racism, brutality, and corruption is viewed not only as disloyalty to colleagues but as a betrayal of law enforcement as a whole. This dynamic effectively renders the police department an untouchable entity, resistant to the winds of change promised by political leadership.

Wayne Jenkins and the Gun Trace Task Force Scandal

Under pressure to reduce crime rates, Jenkins' superiors rationalized the Task Force's brazen behavior as a necessary casualty of getting drugs and guns off the street. This assumption that the benefits of overzealous policing outweighed the costs allowed Jenkins to accrue significant power without facing accountability. Bernthal's portrayal of Jenkins presents a complex figure who becomes a poster boy for eradicating crime, with his growing popularity emboldening his reckless actions. Acts of corruption were ignored under the guise of fighting crime, allowing a multitude of sins to go unaddressed.

The FBI investigation undertaken by Erika Jensen, played by Dagmara Dominczyk, and John Sieracki, played by Don Harvey, represented the only significant threat to the Task Force's operations. Jenkins' colleagues, including Daniel Hersl (Josh Charles), Momodu Gondo (McKinley Belcher III), and Jemell Rayam (Darrell Britt-Gibson), initially refused to speak out against him. They were horrified by his actions, which included killing a bystander during a car chase, planting guns, posing as a federal agent, and skimming tens of thousands of dollars from drug seizures.

FBI Investigation and Collapse of the Code of Silence

Task Force members reaped huge financial rewards from Jenkins' actions, making the option of snitching unappealing to those involved. However, the internal dynamics of the group were ultimately its undoing, as the officers stole from the people they arrested and interrogated, but also from each other. This pursuit of personal profit created a fragile alliance among the officers, driven by greed rather than genuine loyalty or ideological agreement. The code of silence that Jenkins enforced through wrath was eventually compromised by the threat of individual ruin and prison time.

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As the FBI investigation intensified, the possibility of prison compelled former loyal operatives like Gondo and Rayam to confess to their crimes. They turned on each other, revealing the deep-seated betrayals that had occurred within the unit. This shift from collective silence to individual self-preservation marked the end of the Gun Trace Task Force's operations. The miniseries concludes by illustrating how the pursuit of profit and the fear of incarceration ultimately dismantled the omertà that had protected corrupt officers for so long.