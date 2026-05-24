HBO's Upcoming Series The Gilded Age Sizzle Reel Unveils Season 4 Return, First Glimpse After Long Hiatus

HBO's newest sizzle reel is jam-packed with information about their upcoming productions. Among them, the much-anticipated fourth season of The Gilded Age is confirmed to be returning in 2026. After a long hiatus, season 4 is set to unveil its first ever glimpse in the new video.

HBO has just released a new sizzle reel of their upcoming productions, and it includes the much-anticipated fourth season of the network's premiere costume drama, The Gilded Age .

Season 4 is set to return in 2026, which means devotees of the show will have a shorter wait compared to the previous season, which dropped 18 months after the previous season's finale. This season concludes the saga in 2025, and the sizzle reel reveals a first glimpse of the new season. In the new video, Bertha, the protagonist, puts the series' mission statement into words, stating, 'Life's meaning isn't where we came from, it's where we're going.

' We also get a glimpse of star-crossed lovers Larry and Marian, along with Peggy and her relationship with Dr. William Kirkland. Collider has a quiz on which fictional hospital would be the best for you to work. There are five options to choose from. Which would be your go-to hospital





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HBO The Gilded Age Season 4 Sizzle Reel Production Bertha Season 3 2026 Glimpse 2025 New Video Star-Crossed Lovers Peggy Relationship

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