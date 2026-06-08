HBO's 'Pitt': Fans Speculate About Potential Romance Between Dr. Mohan and Dr. Abbott

The cast of HBO Max's 'Pitt' has hinted at a potential romantic connection between Dr. Leela Mohan and Dr. Max Abbott, leaving fans eager for more. However, with the departure of a key cast member, the future of this potential relationship remains uncertain.

In an unexpected turn, the cast of HBO Max's hit series ' Pitt ' has sparked a fan theory about a potential romantic connection between two of its characters.

The show, which premiered in January 2025, follows a group of employees at a fictional Pittsburgh hospital's ER during a single 15-hour shift, led by Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle). While viewers have been captivated by the on-screen chemistry between Dr. Leela Mohan (Sonal Shah) and Dr. Max Abbott (Michael Hatosy), the possibility of a romantic relationship between them has been a topic of much debate.

Hatosy recently hinted at this possibility during a May 2025 interview, recalling a line from the first episode that was cut, where he defended Mohan's intelligence, suggesting that Abbott harbors feelings for her. Shah, too, has acknowledged the potential for a romantic connection, noting that both characters share a loneliness and dedication to their work that could draw them together.

However, with the recent departure of Ganesh from the show, the future of this potential romance remains uncertain. Meanwhile, fans have begun to speculate about a new love interest for Abbott in the form of Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, with Hatosy leaving the door open to this possibility, suggesting that Abbott is still grappling with the loss of his wife





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HBO Max Pitt Dr. Leela Mohan Dr. Max Abbott Romance Fan Theory

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