HBO's Harry Potter TV Show Set to Thrive Amid Nostalgia, Launch Podcast Series

HBO is launching a podcast series titled 'Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast' to celebrate the eight Harry Potter films, featuring interviews, behind-the-scenes discussions, and reflections on the franchise's lasting legacy. Host Rhianna Dillon guides listeners through the movies as they prepare to return to Hogwarts in December.

With HBO 's upcoming Harry Potter TV show set to arrive later this year, the Wizarding World is once again thriving. More fans than ever are revisiting not only the books, but the eight movies that still define Hogwarts on-screen, reliving all the magical moments from the first glimpse of the Great Hall in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to the emotional farewell of Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

HBO clearly understands just how much nostalgia surrounds the movies, and the studio is leaning into that excitement ahead of the arrival of the TV show





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Harry Potter HBO Podcast Wizarding World Nostalgia

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