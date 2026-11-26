HBO's Harry Potter TV series reveals first look images of Dominic McLaughlin and Nick Frost at Gringotts and Diagon Alley ahead of the December 25 release.

New images from the upcoming HBO series have revealed key locations from the Wizarding World, including Diagon Alley and Gringotts Wizarding Bank. The visuals feature Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. These fresh looks offer fans a glimpse into the high-budget adaptation currently in production.

First Look at Gringotts Wizarding Bank

Warner Bros. and HBO have released exclusive imagery showing Hagrid taking Harry to Gringotts Wizarding Bank for the first time. Gringotts is the only wizarding bank in Great Britain, founded by the goblin Gringott in 1474. The institution is responsible for storing wealth, minting Galleons, Sickles, and Knuts, and exchanging Muggle money. The bank also protects high-security vaults located beneath miles of underground tunnels. In the narrative, Harry visits Vault 687 to access his parents' inheritance and Vault 713 to retrieve the Philosopher's Stone.

Also read HBO Harry Potter Series Costume Details Reveal 1990s Muggle Influence

Diagon Alley and Character Depictions

Additional images depict Harry Potter walking through Diagon Alley, a central hub for wizarding commerce. Dominic McLaughlin is cast in the titular role, bringing the boy wizard to life for a new generation. Nick Frost portrays Rubeus Hagrid, the gamekeeper who guides Harry through his initial experiences. These visuals confirm the production design aims to remain faithful to the descriptions found in the original novels. The detailed sets are intended to immerse viewers in the world established by J.K. Rowling.

Faithful Novel Adaptation Strategy

HBO's adaptation will cover one novel per season, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone published in 1997. Executives and the cast state the series will be a more faithful adaptation than the previous films. The extended runtime allows the show to dive deeper into the world with each episode compared to a movie format. This structure supports a more thorough exploration of the characters and plot points from the source material.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key Cast Members and Creative Team

The ensemble cast includes Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore while Janet McTeer portrays Minerva McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu takes on the role of Severus Snape and Warwick Davis appears as Filius Flitwick. Showrunner Francisca Gardiner leads the writing team alongside director Mark Mylod. The project represents a significant transition from the eight movies released between 2001 and 2011.

Release Date and Streaming Platform

HBO's Harry Potter season 1 is scheduled for release on HBO Max on December 25. The series is rated TV-14 and falls under the adventure, family, fantasy, and action genres. Reports of a series being developed first surfaced in 2021, with official plans announced in 2023. Warner Bros. originally adapted the novels into a successful film franchise spanning over a decade. This new television iteration aims to capture the same magic with a modern production scale.