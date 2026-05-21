HBO's Game of Thrones Franchise to Expand Again - New TV Seasons on the Way

HBO is expanding its fantasy franchise Game of Thrones by confirming two of its popular shows will receive additional three seasons. This move is part of the network's efforts to develop new stories and characters in the fantasy genre. The expansion will further enrich one of the most popular fictional universes. Multiple successful fantasy shows like Marvel Studios' MCU and DC Studios' DC Universe are also part of the trend, with the Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings series following suit.

HBO is expanding its fantasy franchise Game of Thrones as two of its popular shows are confirmed to get additional three seasons, adding to one of the best-developed fictional universes.

In recent years, many of the world's biggest franchises have ventured into TV to create new stories and characters. Marvel Studios has already released multiple MCU shows on Disney+, while DC Studios has DC Universe projects to shape up the franchise. The best franchises of all time, such as Star Wars in the sci-fi realm and The Lord of the Rings in the fantasy branch, are also expanding their presence on small screens, with large-scale storyline development.

Given this trend, HBO's upcoming series based on the Harry Potter franchise will be on screens everywhere, and the network's slate features multiple successful fantasy shows starting on TVs, not in theaters. By looking into this method HBO's series Start will expand its best fantasy franchise ever, Game of Thrones. The show signed a deal to expand 2 of their successful shows that started in television before it was introduced on theaters with large-scale TV development.

HBO also has The Showcase and House Of The Dragon in session on its best plan for that new developed Universes





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