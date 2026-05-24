HBO's Game of Thrones and Westworld: A Tale of Two Award-Winning Series

A comprehensive exploration of HBO's significant impact on television culture, focusing on the global phenomenon Game of Thrones and the subsequent arrival of its sci-fi Western series Westworld. The article discusses the rise of HBO's Sunday night dominance, the network's strategy to fill the void when shows like Game of Thrones come to an end, and the critical reception and success of Westworld.

With shows like Six Feet Under, The Sopranos, and Band of Brothers, HBO quietly changed the culture. While traditional networks competed heavily for the Sunday slot, the cable network claimed it for themselves and made HBO Sundays a real thing.

The 9 pm slot is coveted because that's when HBO airs new episodes of its biggest shows. The network is always looking for the next big hit to replace shows that are either wrapping up for the season or ending permanently. In 2016, HBO was facing a shift that meant it had to take big swings. One of the most popular HBO shows — and the most popular period — was nearing an end.

The series had become increasingly expensive, and the story was reaching its natural conclusion. That show is Game of Thrones, the hit fantasy series based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series. Game of Thrones was a global phenomenon, and HBO needed another high-concept big-budget show to take over once the show wrapped up.

The network picked up Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's sci-fi Western Westworld as its new flagship series..





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HBO TV Shows Game Of Thrones Westworld Sunday Night Dominance Impact On Culture Game Of Thrones Ending Westworld Cancellations Streaming Data Critical Reception Trends And News

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