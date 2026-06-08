HBO's 3-Part Dark Comedy Is So Good, You Can Start From Any Season

HBO's iconic murder mystery, explained.

Although HBO has plenty of iconic shows, its acclaimed satirical murder mystery is particularly appealing to new viewers since you can start watching from any season.

In the era of streaming hits and Prestige TV, when every cable network, streaming service, and traditional TV channel is vying for audience attention, there is no shortage of acclaimed shows to recommend to new viewers. However, a lot of these shows come with the same familiar warning.

Whether it is Apple TV’s complex sci-fi series Foundation or HBO’s Dune spinoff Dune: Prophecy, a huge swathe of acclaimed TV shows come with the addendum that they take a while to get going, and their lore is incredibly dense. Ever since Netflix’s Altered Carbon debuted in 2018, TV creators have grown increasingly daring when it comes to including complicated world-building in sci-fi and fantasy TV shows, and this can leave uninitiated viewers feeling lost.

For every viewer who loves Apple TV’s For All Mankind spinoff Star City, there is an audience member who hasn’t had time to catch up on the original show, let alone start its spinoff. Fortunately, HBO’s satirical murder mystery The White Lotus is precision-engineered to ensure that even the most commitment-phobic TV fan can have a Prestige TV series to enjoy.

As an anthology show, The White Lotus introduces a new set of characters every season, meaning viewers can start from any season without worrying about catching up on the show’s existing lore. The White Lotus' Anthology Format Is One Of Its Biggest Strengths To be clear, there isn’t a single bad episode of The White Lotus, so viewers seeking out a sharp, smart satirical comedy drama should watch all three seasons of the HBO hit.

However, what makes this series stand out among a crowded field of competitors in the genre is the fact that, crucially, viewers don’t necessarily need to start from the beginning. After all, the only thing linking each season of The White Lotus is the titular global chain of high-end resorts. x Your browser does not support the video tag.

While The White Lotus season 1 centers on a group of privileged holidaymakers in Hawaii, season 2 moved to Sicily for the show’s darker second outing. Season 3 introduced a whole new cast of characters in Thailand, offering the show’s darkest and most dramatic story yet in this new setting.

Much like Netflix’s underrated anthology show Slasher, each season of The White Lotus is a compelling standalone mystery in its own right, so the connections between seasons are welcome Easter eggs rather than necessary lore. Could The White Lotus Go On Forever? Since The White Lotus has deservedly enjoyed critical acclaim throughout its three-season run so far, it is fair to think that the anthology show could go on forever.

However, it will have a hard time outdoing itself when it comes to the starry casts of each season. Season 1 started strong with Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, and Connie Britton heading its lineup, but season 2 outdid this with Aubrey Plaza, Leo Woodall, Theo James, and Drop’s Meghann Fahy. Thus, season 3 had to outdo this lineup again.

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The show’s third outing succeeded with The White Lotus season 3's superb ensemble cast that included Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Aimee Lee Wood, Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, and Michelle Monaghan, among others. Not to be outdone, The White Lotus season 4’s cast includes Steve Coogan, Laura Dern, Vincent Cassel, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Ben Kingsley, Kumail Nanjiani, and AJ Michalka.

With more cast members set to be announced and an eye-watering reported budget of over $120 million, The White Lotus season 4 proves that the show could continue forever as long as its ambitions don’t eventually outgrow its original premise. 142 8.1/10 9/10 The White Lotus 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Comedy Drama Mystery Release Date July 11, 2021 Network HBO Showrunner Mike White Directors Mike White Writers Mike White Cast See All Creator Mike White Powered by Expand Collapse





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