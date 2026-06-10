HBO's 2026 Dominance Continues with "Task" Season 2 Casting Edgar Ramirez

HBO's successful streak in 2026, highlighted by The Pitt, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and the upcoming House of the Dragon Season 3, is complemented by the expansion of its 2025 hit crime thriller Task for a second season. The series, starring Mark Ruffalo, adds Mahershala Ali and now Edgar Ramirez as Miguel Contreras, a conflicted DEA official, reinforcing HBO's strong programming lineup.

HBO has enjoyed a remarkable year in 2026, propelled by the streaming success of the medical drama The Pitt , led by Noah Wyle, which secured a third season before its second season even premiered.

The network maintained this momentum with the Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and is preparing for House of the Dragon Season 3 on June 21, featuring a massive hour-long battle in its first episode. HBO's achievements also extend into 2025 with the crime thriller Task, starring Mark Ruffalo and Fabien Frankel, which was unexpectedly renewed for a second season despite expectations of being a limited series.

Mahershala Ali joined the cast for Season 2, and Edgar Ramirez has now been added as Miguel Contreras, a devoted family man and DEA second-in-command torn between duty and guilt





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HBO The Pitt A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms House Of The Dragon Task Mark Ruffalo Edgar Ramirez Mahershala Ali Streaming Crime Thriller

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