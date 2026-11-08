HBO's 10 Best Short-Run Series Under 20 Episodes

Discover ten acclaimed HBO productions with fewer than 20 episodes, from Raised by Wolves to The Night Of. This list highlights the network's most impactful limited runs.

HBO has defined premium television excellence since the late 1990s with iconic series like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Succession. These sprawling epics captured global audiences for years, but the network also produced exceptional storytelling within concise runs of 20 episodes or fewer. These compact narratives range from critically adored miniseries to ambitious shows canceled before reaching their full potential. Each program demonstrates the breadth of HBO's creative output across genres including war dramas, post-apocalyptic fiction, and period crime thrillers.

Selected productions highlight how limited episode counts can enhance thematic depth without sacrificing narrative complexity. This compilation examines ten specific titles that achieved significant cultural resonance or critical acclaim despite brief tenures. The following analysis covers shows that utilized tight storytelling structures to deliver maximum impact for viewers.

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Raised by Wolves Cancellation Context

Raised by Wolves ended abruptly after its second season in 2022 due to the corporate merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. The sci-fi series featured Ridley Scott as an executive producer and occasional director, contributing to its high-concept premise. The plot follows two androids raising human children on a foreign planet after Earth is destroyed by war. Religious conflicts within the colony create increasing danger for the androids and the human teens they protect.

The show aired 18 episodes across its two seasons before its termination. Despite its early end, the series maintains relevance through its exploration of artificial intelligence limitations and the destructive nature of religious dogma. Critics note the show's unsettling atmospheric minimalism and bold world-building as key strengths. The cancellation prevented the story from reaching its intended conclusion, leaving fans with a truncated but visually stunning narrative.

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Perry Mason Retooling Details

HBO's reimagining of Perry Mason ran for two seasons totaling 16 episodes before cancellation in 2023. The series stars Matthew Rhys as a young Perry Mason in 1930s Los Angeles. The storyline traces his origins as a low-fee private investigator dealing with trauma from World War I and a recent divorce. This iteration differs from the classic CBS series that ran for nine seasons from the 1950s through the 1960s.

Based on crime novels by Erle Stanley Gardner, this version focuses on Mason's humble beginnings rather than his later fame as a defense attorney. Season One sometimes struggled with tonal clarity, but Season Two improved significantly. The second season allowed for better period production details and stronger character development. Rhys' performance anchors the show's emotional core as it investigates complex criminal cases in post-war America.

The Night Of Structure Analysis

The Night Of stands as a highly acclaimed eight-episode miniseries that deconstructs the American justice system. The plot centers on Nasir, played by Riz Ahmed, who is accused of murdering a woman he was with after waking up to find her stabbed. The series moves from a murder mystery into a tense courtroom drama and prison narrative. It offers a scorching look at the power of police departments and the harsh realities of incarceration at Rikers Island.

The show is praised for its patient pacing and immersive direction that highlights the darker sides of legal proceedings. John Turturro delivers a significant supporting performance alongside Ahmed's lead role. Critics describe the series as one of HBO's finest crime productions due to its astonishing script and visceral intensity. The limited run allows for a focused examination of systemic flaws without unnecessary subplot distractions.

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Looking Cultural Significance

Looking aired from 2014 to 2016, featuring a grounded narrative about gay life in San Francisco. The series follows Patrick, played by Jonathan Groff, a video game designer navigating the local dating scene with two friends. The show is known for its mumblecore style, which provides an intimate and realistic portrayal of its characters. It received high praise for its nuanced performances and honest depiction of imperfect relationships.

The production celebrates gay love without relying on fantastical or contrived storytelling devices. It focuses on awkward and confronting home truths mixed with resonant humor. Although it predated a broader pop culture trend in romantic comedies, its unique approach remains distinct. The series explores the everyday realities of its characters with cleverness and unvarnished realism. Its cancellation cut short a project that was gaining critical momentum for its authentic representation.