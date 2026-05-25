HBO Reveals Trailer for New Harry Potter Series Amidst Controversy

HBO offered Harry Potter fans a glimpse at their upcoming TV series in an action-packed trailer despite the controversy surrounding the show. The new series is set to be a more faithful adaptation than the original films and will be released on Christmas Day on HBO Max. The trailer shows glimpses of the new Harry Potter series played by 12-year-old Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin. The upcoming show has already hit with scandals including the drop out of an actor, thefts from the prop room. Several former Potterheads have vowed to boycott the programme due to controversy surrounding JK Rowling's comments on transgender people. Despite this, big stars are on board including John Lithgow and Nick Frost. The show has also faced accusations of bullying claims of two teenage actors spotted fighting on set.

HBO offered Harry Potter fans a new glimpse at their upcoming TV series in an action-packed trailer, despite the sea of controversy surrounding the show.

In a compilation trailer for the streaming service's upcoming releases, fans were treated to glimpses of the boy wizard, who will be played by Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin, 12, in the reimagining of the bestselling story. In the trailer, the new Harry can be seen making his way to the infamous platform nine and three-quarters. Later, he is seen playing Quidditch before the magic world's wand-maker Ollivander fatefully says to him, 'I think we can expect great things from you.

' Harry's last appearance in the trailer simply sees him smiling. The TV show comes a decade and a half after the original films based on JK Rowling's bestselling books came to an end, and it is reported to be a more faithful adaptation than the original cinematic incarnations.

However, while HBO and many Harry Potter fans are excited for the upcoming remake, the show has been plagued with controversy from the get-go. Dubbed the 'streaming event of the decade', many former Potterheads have vowed to boycott the programme because of the ongoing controversy surrounding JK Rowling's comments about transgender people.

However, with big stars on board including John Lithgow, who will play Professor Albus Dumbledore, and Nick Frost, who is stepping into Rubeus Hagrid's very large shoes, bosses are clearly hoping the love for the magic will overcome the controversy. Yet with still over six months until the show is scheduled for release on Christmas Day, several scandals have already hit the show.

On Tuesday it was revealed that the actor supposed to be playing Ginny Weasley has had to drop out of the project. There were also reports of thefts in the prop room, and the series doesn't even have the backing of the original Harry Potter director Chris Columbus. In an extreme turn of events, Paapa Essiedu has said he has even faced death threats since being cast as Severus Snape in the new TV series.

Opening up about the racist abuse he has had to endure, he explained how the trolls believe a black man should not play a fictional wizard and have told him: Quit or I'll murder you. The role was previously taken on by Alan Rickman in the films which starred Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.

The upcoming show has also been hit with 'alarming' accusations of bullying and claims two 12-year-old extras were spotted fighting on set. According to reports in March, bosses at Warner Brothers were forced to step in and issue warnings to both adults and children, as well as the threats of being booted from the show no matter how famous they may be.

A source said: There are a lot of youngsters on set at any one time, and the reality is that not everyone is going to get on. Its an alarming problem and bosses want to get rid of any bad eggs among the cast and crew. Bosses have issued warnings about behaviour. The bullying accusations have involved adults and children.

It has been made clear that anyone reported for bullying will be immediately axed, no matter how famous they may be. Other releases promoted in the new HBO trailer include the fourth season of The Gilded Age and House Of Dragon's season three. HBO's Harry Potter series is set to premiere on Christmas Day on HBO Max





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