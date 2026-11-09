HBO Reveals Harry Potter Series Posters for December 25 Premiere

HBO releases official posters featuring Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout ahead of the Harry Potter adaptation premiere on December 25.

HBO has released official promotional imagery for its upcoming television adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter franchise, providing the first clear visual look at the new cast members who will portray the iconic characters. The studio unveiled these images on the same day the City of London initiated its annual Harry Potter -themed Christmas light display, offering fans an early holiday release regarding the series.

New Cast Members in Official Posters

The posters introduce Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, replacing the actors from the original film era. Each promotional image features one of these young stars holding their wand vertically in front of their face, set beneath the tagline "The First Year Begins." This visual presentation marks a significant milestone in preparing the audience for the transition to a new generation of performers taking on these beloved roles.

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Series Premiere Date and Platform Details

The release of these posters serves as a promotional build-up to the series premiere scheduled for December 25. Viewers will be able to stream the new adaptation on HBO and HBO Max starting on that specific date. This timeline confirms the platform and exact release day for the highly anticipated reboot of the wizarding world saga, giving fans a concrete date to mark on their calendars.

Reactions from the New Generation of Actors

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout have expressed readiness to bring their own interpretations to the roles previously defined by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. For many viewers, the original trio from the early 2000s established an unshakeable visual standard for these characters. The new cast appears eager and confident in their ability to make the roles their own despite the immense legacy they are inheriting from the previous films.

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Production Context and Fan Expectations

This announcement comes twenty-five years after the initial introduction of the characters to global audiences, highlighting the enduring popularity of the source material. HBO is attempting to capture the magic of J.K. Rowling's books while introducing them to a new demographic of young viewers. The strategic timing of the poster release alongside the City of London Christmas lights creates a cultural moment that merges holiday traditions with major entertainment news.

What Viewers Can Expect from the Adaptation

The series aims to faithfully adapt Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, starting the narrative from the very beginning of the protagonist's journey at Hogwarts. The use of the tagline "The First Year Begins" suggests a focus on the foundational elements of the story that made the original books a worldwide phenomenon. Audiences will see how the new creative team interprets the early adventures that established the rules of the wizarding world.