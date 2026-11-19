HBO unveils new character posters for the upcoming Harry Potter series featuring Nick Frost and John Lithgow, drawing fan criticism over prop accuracy before the December 2025 release.

HBO Max has officially unveiled the first promotional character posters for its upcoming television adaptation of the Harry Potter franchise, providing fans with a visual preview of the reimagined cast before the series begins broadcasting. These new images, released to mark the approach of the holiday season, offer a detailed look at four key magical figures portrayed by Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.

Character Visuals and Prop Details

The promotional material highlights specific magical objects held by the characters, with Hagrid shown gripping his distinctive umbrella while Snape and McGonagall are depicted holding their wands in close-up shots. The imagery also features a prominent display of Dumbledore's Elder Wand, which serves as a central point of contention among the audience due to its departure from established literary descriptions.

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These posters follow a broader marketing campaign initiated by HBO, which previously released character images for Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Neville Longbottom, Parvati Patil, Dean Thomas, Draco Malfoy, Seamus Finnigan, and Lavender Brown. The latest release serves as a teaser for the HBO Original Series Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which is scheduled to premiere on December 25 on HBOMax.

Fan Criticism of Wand Accuracy

While the announcements generate significant interest, they have also sparked immediate criticism regarding the visual fidelity of the props to J.K. Rowling's source material. Fans have pointed out that the Elder Wand held by John Lithgow's Dumbledore appears overly ornate and visually striking, contrasting sharply with the unassuming aesthetic described in the books.

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According to the original text, the Elder Wand is traditionally crafted from elder wood with a Thestral core, measures exactly 15 inches in length, and features a smooth, unadorned shaft. The poster depiction, however, shows a dark-colored wand with distinctive textures and more than one rounded knot, leading to negative reactions from the dedicated fanbase who value strict adherence to the lore.

Series Timeline and Release Strategy

The premiere date for the first installment is confirmed for December 25, 2026, allowing HBO a substantial period to finalize production and marketing efforts. The release strategy involves a phased rollout of character reveals, starting with the core student cast before expanding to the adult faculty and magical guardians, thereby building anticipation over a long promotional window.

As the production moves forward, the network faces the challenge of balancing visual modernization with the preservation of iconic elements that define the Wizarding World. The response to the Elder Wand discrepancy suggests that minute details will be scrutinized heavily by the audience, making accuracy a critical component of the series' reception upon its eventual launch.