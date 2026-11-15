HBO Releases First Full Harry Potter Clip as Season 1 Premiere Nears

HBO releases the first full clip of the new Harry Potter TV series, showcasing the Hogwarts dining hall and Harry's house sorting into Gryffindor alongside new child actors.

HBO has officially released the first full video clip from its highly anticipated television adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels. This premiere preview offers fans a tangible glimpse into the magical world of Hogwarts as the series prepares for its debut next month.

The newly released footage features the titular character and his classmates in the iconic Hogwarts dining hall. Viewers can observe the enchantment of the feast as food magically pops up on the long tables before the students. This scene serves as a direct visual representation of the wizarding school's celebrated traditions.

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The video shows a more lively version of the titular character compared to the 2001 film franchise, despite being set on a newly built physical set. The way the food is served and the general atmosphere of this specific scene is a lot more upbeat than previous cinematic adaptations. It confirms the series will capture a fresh tone while maintaining the essence of the source material.

While the students dine, Headmaster Dumbledore and Professor McGonagall engage in a discussion regarding the new student's house placement. The conversation reveals that Harry is placed in Gryffindor. The dialogue highlights parallels between Harry and his father, James Potter, noting his resemblance to the late former student.

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This preview introduces a fresh generation of child actors taking on the beloved roles from the original books. The clip allows audiences to see the new portrayals of the characters that fans have known for decades. It marks the first time HBO has released such comprehensive footage for the project.

The release of this clip builds momentum for the show's scheduled premiere next month. The footage provides a clear indicator of the tone and production value viewers can expect from the adaptation. It serves as a major milestone in the marketing campaign for the long-awaited series.

HBO has indicated that this is not the final preview before the series goes live. The network continues to provide updates as they prepare for the full rollout. Additional clips and details will likely emerge in the coming weeks to further excite the global fanbase.

Every upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff has generated significant interest, but the Harry Potter series stands apart in its cultural impact. Prime Video's fantasy series has also taken over the world, yet Harry Potter remains a unique entity in television history. This clip ensures the magic remains intact for the new generation of viewers.