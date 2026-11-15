HBO Reveals First Clip of Harry Potter Reboot Cast by John Lithgow

HBO releases the first full clip of the Harry Potter TV series reboot, featuring John Lithgow as Dumbledore. Daniel Radcliffe shares his views on the upcoming December 25 premiere and the new young cast.

HBO has released the first full clip from the upcoming Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone reboot, offering viewers their first detailed look at the Hogwarts banquet scene. The surprise 90-second sneak peek showcases the new cast in action and confirms the December 25 premiere date for the highly anticipated television series. This visual glimpse provides a fresh perspective on the magical feast that has long been a staple of the franchise’s earliest chapters.

New Cast Members Appear in Hogwarts Feast Scene

The clip prominently features the reimagined trio of the boy wizard and his companions. Dominic McLaughlin stars as Harry Potter, while Alastair Stout takes on the role of his loyal friend Ron Weasley. Arabella Stanton appears as Hermione Granger, rounding out the central group of first-year students. These actors are seen tucking into their start-of-term feast after being sorted into their respective houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepaw, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin.

Also read HBO Harry Potter Series Boosts Neville Longbottom Role to Strengthen Harry's Chosen One Status

The scene captures the students chanting “Dumbledore! Dumbledore!” while hitting their hands on the empty tables in anticipation. John Lithgow plays the headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, who is seen laughing and clicking his fingers to conjure the meal. The banquet features an extravagant spread including roast beef, yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes, and chicken wings. Harry Potter is shown delighted by the taste of a chicken wing before the food magically disappears when he reaches for more.

Dumbledore then replaces the vanished savory dishes with a delicious array of desserts. The sweet selection includes meringues, eclairs, profiteroles, trifle, donuts, and a number of pies and cakes. At the top table, Dumbledore interacts with Minerva McGonagall, played by Janet McTeer. He asks if she is pleased that Harry is in her house, to which McGonagall notes that Harry is the spit of James Potter, though Dumbledore reminds her that nature is entirely his own.

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Daniel Radcliffe Shares Views on HBO Remake

This sneak peek arrives shortly after Daniel Radcliffe spoke out regarding the new adaptation. The actor, who played the titular boy wizard from 2001 to 2011, stated he has no plans to watch the reboot. Speaking to the Associated Press, Radcliffe explained that he has “been in a lot of Harry Potter already” and has a list of other shows he wants to watch before committing to the new series. He noted that he does not watch much television, citing that he has not even seen classics like Breaking Bad or Mad Men.

Radcliffe also addressed the pressure on the new young cast, urging fans not to make comparisons to the original actors. He mentioned that while he, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson have not had extensive communication about the show, they share feelings of nostalgia and protectiveness. Radcliffe expressed a desire not to be a “weird spectral phantom” in the children’s lives and encouraged the public to let the new stars get on with their work. He confidently stated that he is sure Dominic McLaughlin is going to be better than him.

The original film series featured Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger. Grint is now 38, Watson is 36, and Radcliffe is 37. Radcliffe mentioned that getting famous when young can be easier because the weird things about fame become intertwined with life early on. He suggested that fans can help by not asking about the original cast, allowing the new actors to establish their own legacy. The reboot promises to bring a fresh dynamic to the wizarding world with its updated casting and narrative approach.