HBO releases surprise Harry Potter reboot clip of Great Hall banquet

debuts, HBO is trying to drum up excitement with a surprise clip. The 90-second video, released Saturday evening, gives viewers an extended look at the show’s take on the banquet scene in Hogwarts’ Great Hall, which happens after the new students get sorted into their houses.

The kids, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, enthusiastically clap their hands on the long tables and chant headmaster Albus Dumbledore’s name before he kicks off the feast. Harry asks Ron if Dumbledore is “a bit mad,” to which his new friend replies, “Yep, totally off his rocker. ” Dumbledore then snaps his fingers, making platters of food magically appear on the tables.

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As Harry bites into a drumstick, with a facial expression suggesting it’s the best piece of chicken he’s ever tasted, Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall discuss Gryffindor’s latest recruit.

“Admit it, you’re pleased that he’s in your house,” Dumbledore tells McGonagall. She remarks that Harry is the spitting image of his father, James Potter.

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“I can’t believe it,” the professor says. “It’s uncanny. ” “Looks can be deceiving, Minerva,” Dumbledore adds.

“His nature is entirely his own. ” The dinner is magically replaced with an array of desserts, including pies, eclairs, and other sweets sure to give the kids a sugar rush. People on X have been quick to point out the differences between the reboot’s version of the scene and the one in the 2001 movie that starred Daniel Radcliffe as the titular boy wizard. Visually, the new Great Hall banquet has less warm, saturated colors.

And while it retains the beloved floating candles, they’re positioned higher up and don’t serve as the scene’s main light source.

“Inflation hits Hogwarts,”The first season of the reboot is based on J.K. Rowling’s, with HBO planning to adapt all the books in the series. Francesca Gardiner wrote and executive produced the show, with