HBO Releases New Harry Potter Reboot Sizzle Reel, Anticipation Builds

Ahead of its premiere on Christmas Day, HBO Max has released a new sizzle reel celebrating its upcoming shows, including the much-anticipated Harry Potter reboot. This text discusses the other shows set to air on the same platform at the end of 2026.

HBO's long-awaited reboot of the Harry Potter franchise is now just a few months away. It will be the fourth season of Downton Abbey successor, The Gilded Age, Lanterns , and the third and penultimate chapter of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Ahead of its premiere on Christmas Day this December 25, HBO Max has shared a new sizzle reel celebrating its shows. The Harry Potter reboot shows the titular character gearing up for his first Quidditch Match and receiving his iconic wand from Ollivander. Critics have expressed concerns about supporting the franchise due to J.K. Rowling's anti-trans views.

There have also been debates about the necessity of a Harry Potter reboot





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Harry Potter Reboot A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms The Pitt Season 2 Lanterns Downton Abbey Sequel Game Of Thrones Prequel Star Dominic Mclaughlin

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