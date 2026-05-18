HBO News: Renewal Announcements & Set Images

This news text provides updates on the renewal announcements and a new series from HBO in 2026.

2026 has been a big year for HBO so far, with the highly anticipated return of The Pitt in January and the premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms earlier this year.

The Pitt, which aired last month and just wrapped, has been renewed for Season 3, with leading star Noah Wyle confirming that the series will debut its third season around the same time next year. HBO also renewed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for Season 2, despite a small setback, and it is confirmed to premiere before the end of next year.

Another HBO show, The Last of Us, is in the heat of production for its third and final season in 2027. Set images from The Last of Us Season 3 surfaced online, showing Abby and Lev venturing through the dystopian world. The Last of Us Season 2 adapted the first part of The Last of Us Part II, focusing on Ellie's story, and Season 3 will conclude the series while focusing on Abby's point of view





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HBO The Pitt A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms The Last Of Us Season 3 Set Images Dystopian World Ellie's Story Abby's Point Of View

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