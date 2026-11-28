Discover the best movies on HBO Max this weekend. Watch The Magic Faraway Tree, A Christmas Carol, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes, plus track top streaming rankings.

Anne Hathaway's dinosaur adventure The End of Oak Street currently reigns as the number one most-watched movie across the United States on HBO Max. This title leads the streaming platform's rankings as the service concludes its final weekend of November with a robust lineup of genre-specific films. Subscribers are being drawn to this Amblin-inspired experience, which appeals directly to fans of Steven Spielberg and Jurassic Park.

The Anthony Bourdain biopic Tony occupies the third most-watched position in the national rankings. Benedict Cumberbatch's black comedy remains the only one of the previously highlighted titles that is not currently trending among viewers. The streaming giant has expanded its catalog to include year-to-date intriguing fantasy titles and timely seasonal classics for audiences.

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The Magic Faraway Tree officially arrived on the streaming service on Friday, November 27, marking the last high-profile release for the month. This fantasy film is an adaptation of the beloved novel series by Enid Blyton. The plot centers on a family moving to the countryside, where three children discover a magical gateway leading to different fantastical lands. The narrative creates a sense of wonder suitable for whole-family viewing during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The British fantasy production features a star-studded cast including Andrew Garfield, Rebecca Ferguson, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan, and Judi Dench. Sequels to The Magic Faraway Tree are currently in development, signaling a potential expansion of this fantasy universe. The movie brings a perfect dose of adventure and energy to close out the year on the streaming service for families.

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The 1938 version of A Christmas Carol arrived on the platform on the first day of November to serve as a companion piece to Johnny Depp's modern retelling. This classic adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday story focuses on Ebenezer Scrooge's encounter with three spirits on Christmas Eve. The film has achieved a rare perfect 100 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its inclusion provides a timely option for viewers preparing for the December holiday season.

This release serves as both an alternative and a companion to the theatrical film Ebenezer, which is being removed from hundreds of theaters. The classic film allows audiences to explore different interpretations of the Scrooge narrative before the month officially begins. The timing of the release makes it an ideal choice for getting into the Christmas mood right before December swings by.

All four modern Planet of the Apes movies arrived on HBO Max on November 2, establishing the foundation for the new take on the sci-fi franchise. Rise of the Planet of the Apes is recommended as the starting point for viewers new to this specific iteration. The movie follows the rise of the apes, led by Andy Serkis' Caesar, a highly intelligent chimpanzee who rebels against humans.

Caesar was lovingly raised by a human, James Franco's Will, but ultimately cannot ignore the suffering of his kind. Franco and Serkis deliver top-level performances, with Serkis building one of the most striking sci-fi characters in the genre. The cast also includes John Lithgow, Brian Cox, and Tom Felton. This film sets the stage for the remaining three releases in the franchise on the platform.