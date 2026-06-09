HBO Max To Be Offered Through Prime Video In New Zealand

HBO Max will roll out on Prime Video in New Zealand when it launches later this year.

SXSW Short Form Prize Winner ‘Son Of A Bikram’ Set For Long-Form Adaptation With Marginal MediaWorks On Board Jamie Oliver Group Teaming With Baby Teeth For Microdrama & Wider Pact As Celebrity Chef’s Company Shifts Focus To IP ‘Heated Rivalry’ Execs Giving Jacob Tierney “The Time He Needs To Make Another Beautiful Season” Of The Ice-Hockey Drama The service debuts next week on June 16 and will offered to viewers locally through Prime Video, including those without Amazon subscriptions.

Standard and premium plans will be offered, with subs subscribers able to reduce costs from $15.99 per month to $10.99 for the standard tier and $15.99 per. month instead of $20.99 for premium if they sign up before launch. Plan B & Kevin Macdonald Capture Pep Guardiola's Final Two Seasons At Manchester City For Prime Video Doc: Watch Teaser “As we prepare to bring HBO Max to Kiwi audiences, it’s fantastic to extend our partnership with Prime Video into New Zealand,” said Shonali Bedi, Head of Strategy, Partnerships and Insights, APAC at Warner Bros.

Discovery.

“Prime Video have been strong and collaborative partners for us, and the HBO Max subscription has been very successful in other markets, including Australia. We’re looking forward to working with the team again as we gear up for the New Zealand launch. ” HBO Max content had previously gone out through Sky New Zealand. In February, Sky announced it would not “pursue a co-exclusive content arrangement as WBD prepares to launch its direct-to-consumer service in New Zealand.

” Prime Video, meanwhile, already offers content from 25 subscription partners in New Zealand, along with Amazon MGM Originals such as“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming – including Amazon MGM Studios Originals – and encompassing original series and movies, licensed content, live sports, thousands of movies to rent or buy, and premium subscriptions from leading entertainment brands,” added Alexandra Gilbert, Head of Content Prime Video Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re thrilled to welcome HBO Max to Prime Video as our 26th subscription in New Zealand, growing our stellar entertainment catalogue and giving our customers an even greater selection of world-class series and blockbuster movies, all in one app experience. ”A-List NYC Crowd For Game 3; Trump Jeered By Knicks Fans During AnthemComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Euphoria's Controversial Third Season Drives Record Viewership Amid Rising Competition on HBO MaxDespite intense controversy surrounding its creator, Euphoria's third season achieves record-breaking viewership, averaging 25 million per episode-a 17% increase from Season 2-while Richard Gadd's Half Man emerges as a surprising challenger on HBO Max's global charts.

Read more »

Contagion Returns to Top of Streaming Charts on HBO Max in 2026Steven Soderbergh's 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion has climbed to the number one spot on HBO Max's Top 10 Movies chart, outperforming recent releases. The film's renewed popularity highlights its prescient portrayal of a global outbreak.

Read more »

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Revival Now Streaming on HBO MaxThe first half of the Regular Show revival, titled The Lost Tapes, is now available on HBO Max. The series brings back original cast members and features new surreal adventures of Mordecai and Rigby.

Read more »

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier Becomes Global Streaming Hit on HBO MaxThe K-drama "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" is trending worldwide on HBO Max, reaching 10 globally and topping charts in multiple Asian territories. The fantasy military comedy about a soldier's culinary journey has earned praise for its humanistic portrayal of military life and immersive cooking sequences, with its finale set for June 16, 2026.

Read more »