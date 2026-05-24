HBO Max Teases Harry Potter Reboot with New 'Coming Soon' Trailer

The trailer highlights the upcoming Harry Potter reboot, featuring Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, ahead of its Christmas debut. It teases the series' adventure, magic, and Hogwarts.

HBO Max included another look at Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in a new ' Coming Soon ' trailer that was released earlier today. The footage spotlights Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone ahead of the series’ planned Christmas debut.

The Harry Potter reboot teases Hogwarts, magic, and the central adventure waiting for Harry on his 11th birthday. The series has to offer. You can check out the newest look at the adaptation below, followed by a look back at what else we've learned about Christmas Season-debuting series





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Harry Potter Philosopher's Stone HBO Max Coming Soon Christmas Hogwarts Magic Adventure Central Harry 11Th Birthday Enemy Series Executive Producer Director Actress Unforeseen Circumstances Series Showrunner House Of The Dragon Season 3 Star Trek Vulcan Comedy Reaction Shooting The White House Saturday Comedy Back-To-Basics ABC Revival Creative Directions Zach Braff Scrubs Harry Potter Philosopher's Stone HBO Max Coming Soon Christmas Hogwarts Magic Adventure Central Harry 11Th Birthday Enemy Series Executive Producer Director Actress Unforeseen Circumstances Series Showrunner House Of The Dragon Season 3 Star Trek Vulcan Comedy Reaction Shooting The White House Saturday Comedy Back-To-Basics ABC Revival Creative Directions Zach Braff Scrubs

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