HBO Max Sets Premiere Date for Ari Aster's Midsommar

HBO Max has announced the release date for Midsommar, the folk horror film from director Ari Aster. The platform will be releasing the movie on June 1, 2026, marking one of its first arrivals next month. Other movies arriving on the same date include Room, A History of Violence, and Hell or High Water.

Soon. HBO Max has set the premiere date for Midsommar to June 1, 2026, making it one of the first arrivals on the platform next month.

Other titles arriving that day include 2015's Room, A History of Violence, and Hell or High Water. The movie first screened at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on June 18, 2019 and later premiered nationwide on July 3. A co-production between the United States and Sweden, A24 handled distribution for it in the former, while Nordisk Film oversaw the theatrical release in the latter.

A unique storytelling approach in the genre, Midsommar originally reportedly conceived as a standard slasher, its story changed during development to focus on a declining relationship, inspired by director Ari Aster. Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, and William Jackson Harper star in the film, which explores the violent practices of a pagan cult





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Midsommar Ari Aster Folk Horror Declining Relationship Violent Practices Pagan Cult Florence Pugh Will Poulter William Jackson Harper

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