HBO Max's Top Shows in 2026 - A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Euphoria, and The Pitt

HBO Max, one of the biggest streaming platforms, released popular shows in 2026 such as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Euphoria, and The Pitt. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was a Game of Thrones spin-off show that had to stop production due to a natural disaster but resumed its journey for release before the end of 2027. Moreover, the show Euphoria Season 3 has reached all-time series low levels, but The Pitt, with its medical drama, has been garnering critical acclaim. The Pitt, starring Noah Wyle, received low ratings from its fans but is still near the top of HBO Max streaming charts as one of the top 10 most watched TV shows globally.

HBO Max released some of the most popular projects in 2026 such as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Euphoria , and The Pitt . A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was released in January and had to stop production temporarily due to a natural disaster but is now back on track for release before the end of 2027.

Euphoria Season 3 had a mixed reception but excelled on streaming. The Pitt, which drew critical acclaim, had its first season released in 2025 and was brought back for Season 2 in 2026. It is set to be released in 2027 as well





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HBO Max A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Euphoria The Pitt

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