HBO Max's Must-Watch Movies This Weekend

HBO Max has a curated list of movies to watch this weekend, including a classic film with a sequel in theaters, a disaster movie, and a comedy.

There are tons of great movies on HBO Max to watch this weekend, but these three flicks should go straight to the top of your must-watch list.

The premium cable network has made a mark on the streaming landscape with HBO Max, and the platform has quickly become one of the most popular options on the market today. With decades of HBO's back catalog to pull from, Max got to a strong start and has continued that momentum with some of the best original streaming TV shows in history.

Though series like The Pitt and Euphoria are what the platform is best known for, there are also a tremendous amount of movie options on HBO Max to choose from. Unlike other streamers like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, which offer a scattershot catalog, HBO Max's film selection is far more curated. This means that most movies on the platform are pretty good, and they have flicks going all the way back to the birth of cinema.

New movies straight from theaters are also commonplace on Max, offering even more choices. Though a glut of choices seems like a good dilemma to have, it can be difficult to actually pick movies to watch after scrolling through pages and pages of options. HBO Max's catalog changes month to month, making it even harder to pick. This weekend's curated list of movie selections fixes that issue, and serves up three gems.

Most notably a classic movie with a sequel in theaters right now. 3 Blood Simple (1984) Starting off this weekend's picks is an unorthodox selection that is worth a look. Blood Simple is the Coen brothers' first film, and concerns a jealous bar owner who hires a detective to kill his unfaithful wife and her lover. Made on a shoestring budget, the gritty neo-noir thriller is nevertheless a brilliant piece of cinema.

With an early lead performance from Frances McDormand, Blood SImple feels very much like the start of something amazing. HBO Max has the restored version of the 40-year-old hidden gem, and it looks like a million bucks on streaming. Instead of unwinding, why not spend the weekend with a dose of high tension and stellar visual filmmaking? 2 Greenland (2020) Though disaster movies are usually best enjoyed on the biggest screen possible, Greenland is an enjoyable experience on streaming too.

A man must reunite with his estranged family in order to help them get to safety as a comet hurtles toward Earth. While Greenland has a lot of disastrous spectacle, it's really a story about the range of responses to such a cataclysmic catastrophe. Released during the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie struck a nerve with general audiences.

Six years later, the sleeper hit is a compelling watch that deftly balances bombastic thrills with a smaller story about the best and worst of mankind. The sequel failed to move the needle earlier in 2026, but the original has become a stalwart must-watch on HBO Max. 1 The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 20 years after the beloved comedy debuted, The Devil Wears Prada has a sequel in theaters.

An aspiring fashion journalist lands a dream job as an assistant to a major editor, but her new boss makes her life a living hell. Perhaps one of the most quotable comedies of the 2000s, The Devil Wears Prada is a cornerstone of Aughts popular culture. HBO Max carries the first film, and now's the perfect time to rewatch it or see it for the first time.

The sequel is already a box office smash, and the original is shooting up the streaming charts. There's an undeniable coziness to the Anne Hathaway classic, and it's one of those movies that's tailor-made for the streaming viewer. The Devil Wears Prada can be watched again and again without getting boring





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HBO Max Movies Weekend Classic Film Sequel Disaster Movie Comedy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Sets HBO Max Premiere Date, Releases First TeaserThe 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff will debut in July.

Read more »

The Pitt Season 3 Time Jump Revealed by Noah Wyle for HBO Max ShowThe Pitt season 3 will start with a minor time jump, as revealed by Robby actor Noah Wyle at the WBD Upfront event.

Read more »

HBO Max's 'The Pitt' Season 3 Officially Confirms First Plot DetailsChris McPherson is a Senior Author in News for Collider who focuses on Taylor Sheridan, Harry Potter, Dad TV, box office, blockbuster movies and more.

Read more »

Margaret Cho blames Trump and ICE for missing out on hit HBO Max seriesFox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »