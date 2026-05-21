HBO Max's House of the Dragon season 3 with ASL will debut with season premiere

HBO Max's House of the Dragon season 3 will be accessible with American Sign Language (ASL) and will be released alongside the HBO broadcast. The ASL version will debut with the season premiere on Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET in the US and EMEA.

HBO's House of the Dragon season 3 will unleash fire and blood in two different formats this summer. HBO Max revealed that it will be releasing a version of House of the Dragon season 3 with American Sign Language (ASL) to stream alongside the HBO broadcast each week.

House of the Dragon season 3 with ASL will debut with the season premiere on Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET in the US and EMEA. The announcement follows HBO Max's recent confirmation that House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 will be released on the streaming service in ASL on May 29.

House of the Dragon adding ASL-supported versions of the series' first three seasons follows HBO Max releasing similar versions for some of HBO's most popular TV shows and Warner Bros. movies on the platform, including The Last of Us, The Pitt, IT: Welcome to Derry, DTF St. Louis, Barbie, Sinners, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Wuthering Heights. Both Landen Gonzales and Sophia Morales will perform ASL for House of the Dragon season 3's dubbed version, while Justin Jackerson returns as the Director of ASL for all three seasons.

House of the Dragon season 3 airs its first episode on June 21, reclaiming the franchise's Sunday night primetime release slot for Game of Thrones prequel





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