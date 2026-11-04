HBO Max Replaces Lanterns with My Adventures with Green Lantern in New DC Universe Strategy

HBO Max confirms My Adventures with Green Lantern will succeed Lanterns, expanding DC's animated shared universe with Jessica Cruz and voice talent Auli'i Cravalho alongside live-action projects.

HBO Max has officially selected "My Adventures with Green Lantern" as the replacement for the canceled live-action series "Lanterns," signaling a major strategic pivot for DC Studios under the leadership of James Gunn. This animated series will serve as the cornerstone of a new, consolidated DC animated shared universe, distinct from the live-action DCU currently being developed by Gunn and Peter Safran. The announcement comes as DC Studios seeks to diversify its content output across multiple genres and audience demographics, ensuring that the Green Lantern franchise continues to thrive even after the termination of its live-action debut.

Animated Universe Expansion Details

The new series "My Adventures with Green Lantern" is directly connected to the critically acclaimed animated show "My Adventures with Superman," which is currently streaming on HBO Max and has completed three seasons. This connection establishes a shared continuity for DC's animated properties, allowing characters and storylines to intersect across different shows while maintaining a cohesive brand identity. The show focuses on Jessica Cruz, a teenage hero chosen by a power ring to become the new Green Lantern, rather than featuring the traditional male leads such as Hal Jordan, John Stewart, or Guy Gardner. This fresh perspective aims to modernize the Green Lantern lore for a new generation of viewers while respecting the legacy of the comic book property.

Also read DC Studios Confirms Animated My Adventures with Green Lantern to Complement Lanterns

Voice Cast and Production Details

Auliʻi Cravalho, the star of Disney's "Moana," will provide the voice for Jessica Cruz, bringing her significant acting experience to the role of the young Green Lantern. Cravalho previously made a cameo appearance in this role during the third season of "My Adventures with Superman," establishing her presence in the DC animated world before this series officially launched. The narrative centers on Jessica dealing with the aftermath of an ancient space war, as Green Lantern heroes and villains arrive on Earth, forcing her to step up as a beacon of hope for an updated Green Lantern Corps. This casting choice underscores the commitment to featuring diverse voices and talent in prominent roles within the DC universe.

Strategic Shift from Live-Action Lanterns

The decision to pivot to animation follows the cancellation of "Lanterns," a live-action series that was intended to be a flagship project in James Gunn's DCU. "Lanterns" was scheduled to introduce Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre's John Stewart to the HBO Max platform, marking the first time human Green Lanterns would be central to a major DCU project. Although "Lanterns" had high viewership and positive reviews, with a writers' room already open and discussions about a potential second season, the project was ultimately deemed incompatible with the broader live-action DCU canon. In contrast, "My Adventures with Green Lantern" is part of the "Elseworlds" slate, a category for standalone projects that exist outside the main DCU continuity, allowing for greater creative flexibility.

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Building on Superhero Animation Success

DC Studios is leveraging the massive success of "My Adventures with Superman" to fuel the growth of its animated shared universe. The Superman series has achieved a rare 100 percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes for all three seasons, with Jack Quaid delivering a charismatic and comics-accurate performance as Clark Kent. This critical acclaim demonstrates that DC's animated projects can rival the quality of its live-action counterparts, providing a stable foundation for new series like "My Adventures with Green Lantern." The show promises to deliver the action and grand scope that some fans felt was missing from "Lanterns," offering a more visually expansive storytelling experience through animation.

Future Implications for DC Content

This move allows DC Studios to maintain a robust presence in the superhero genre while focusing its live-action resources on core characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman, which have yet to debut in the new DCU. The animated universe will provide additional content for fans who prefer serialized storytelling and character-driven narratives outside the main cinematic timeline. By consolidating animated series like "My Adventures with Superman" and "My Adventures with Green Lantern" into a single shared universe, DC can create cross-promotional opportunities and deeper lore connections. This strategy mirrors the success of previous animated continuities, such as the DC Animated Universe and the Tomorrowverse, but with a more coordinated approach under the current DC Studios leadership.

Consumer Impact and Release Outlook

For consumers and viewers, the introduction of "My Adventures with Green Lantern" means more high-quality content available on HBO Max and other DC platforms. The series is expected to appeal to both long-time Green Lantern fans and new audiences drawn to the fresh take on the character through Jessica Cruz. With the successful track record of "My Adventures with Superman" and the strong casting of Auliʻi Cravalho, the new series is positioned for a strong reception. DC Studios aims to use this animated success to complement its live-action slate, ensuring that the Green Lantern brand remains prominent in the media landscape for years to come.