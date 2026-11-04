HBO Max November 2026 Lineup Features The Gilded Age Season 4 and More

Discover the top new releases on HBO Max in November 2026, including The Gilded Age Season 4, City of God Season 2, and exclusive holiday content for subscribers.

HBO Max is expanding its streaming content library with a robust slate of premieres and returns scheduled for November 2026. This month's programming highlights the highly anticipated fourth season of the historical drama The Gilded Age, alongside new episodes of the Brazilian crime series City of God: The Fight Rages On. Subscribers can also look forward to documentary features and holiday-themed entertainment arriving throughout the month.

The Gilded Age Season 4 Premiere Details

Julian Fellowes' period drama The Gilded Age returns to HBO Max on November 1, 2026, continuing its exploration of high-society politics in 1800s New York City. The fourth installment picks up six months after the conclusion of the third season, with new episodes set specifically between the years 1885 and 1886. The narrative focuses on Marian Brook as she becomes entangled in social warfare involving her affluent aunts and their wealthy neighbors.

Also read Madame Web Arrives On HBO Max November 14 2026 Following Box Office Failure

The main cast returns to screen, including Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, and Morgan Spector. Additionally, actor Dennis Haysbert has joined the ensemble to portray a new character in this upcoming season. The series has gained significant popularity since its 2022 premiere, earning praise for its luxurious production design and rich costuming.

Storylines in the new season examine the heavy price of Bertha Russell's rise in New York society while Agen van Rhijn attempts to regain his social standing. To accompany the visual series, HBO Max is also releasing the fourth season of The Gilded Age Podcast. Hosts Alicia Malone and Tom Meyers will analyze each episode against the real-world historical context of the era.

Advertisement

City of God: The Fight Rages On Returns

The second season of City of God: The Fight Rages On arrives on November 8, 2026, continuing the story of the Brazilian crime drama. Based on Paulo Lins' semi-autobiographical novel and serving as a follow-up to the 2002 film, the series is set two decades after the original movie's events. The narrative follows photojournalist Wilson Rocket Rodrigues as he documents conflicts between drug dealers, police, and politicians in Rio de Janeiro.

The series is directed by Kátia Lund and Fernando Meirelles and features a cast including Alexandre Rodrigues, Thiago Martins, Roberta Rodrigues, Sabrina Rosa, Edson Oliveira, Marcos Palmeira, and Andréia Horta. The first season premiered in 2024 to critical acclaim for its faithfulness to the source material.

While the original film received four Academy Award nominations for its visual brilliance, critics noted that the television adaptation fell slightly short in those specific areas. Nevertheless, the show remains a compelling entry for fans of crime dramas, offering a visceral look at the impact of these conflicts on local residents.

New Documentaries and Film Adaptations

A24 is bringing its biopic and documentary content to the platform in November 2026, offering diverse storytelling options for viewers. Fans of culinary history will find a coming-of-age drama focusing on the early career of celebrated chef Anthony Bourdain. This film provides an intimate look at the formative years of the renowned television personality.

Another notable documentary release explores the deep friendship between actors Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty. The film details how the two have supported each other while fighting Fogarty's lifelong medical condition. This personal narrative adds a human-interest element to the month's non-fiction offerings.

Advertisement

For families and fantasy enthusiasts, the film adaptation of Enid Blyton's book series The Faraway Tree receives its streaming debut. This adaptation brings the beloved literary characters to life for a new generation of viewers, expanding the library of available children's programming on the service.

Holiday Content and Upcoming Schedules

As the month progresses, HBO Max is stocking its platform with a long list of holiday-themed movies and specials. This content is designed to help viewers build their holiday watchlists and establish a festive mood ahead of the winter season. The lineup includes various films and specials that cater to different tastes within the holiday genre.

Subscribers can expect these additions to appear throughout November 2026, ensuring fresh content is available well before the holidays arrive. The combination of returning scripted series, new documentaries, and seasonal entertainment creates a comprehensive viewing schedule for the month.

This November slate represents a significant step up in programming for HBO Max, offering a mix of high-profile returns and new premieres. The inclusion of The Gilded Age and City of God seasons ensures that long-time fans have new episodes to watch, while new documentaries and family films broaden the appeal of the platform.